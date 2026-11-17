Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA6, The Game Awards

Grand Theft Auto VI Leads The Game Awards Nominations For No Reason

Even though the game hasn't launched and has accomplished nothing award-worthy yet, Grand Theft Auto VI leads The Game Awards with 8 nominations

Article Summary Grand Theft Auto VI leads The Game Awards 2026 with 8 nominations despite not being released or publicly playable.

The Game Awards faces criticism for nominating GTA 6 before launch, raising questions about judging standards.

The argument compares Grand Theft Auto VI nods to Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys rules that require released work.

A full breakdown of The Game Awards 2026 nominees shows where GTA 6 appears across major award categories.

A new debate over whether we can take The Game Awards seriously at all has sparked today, as the committee gave Grand Theft Auto VI eight nominations before it was even released. To be clear, we have a pretty good idea of why it was added here; it's for the immediate gratification of Rockstar Games finally finishing the thing, and trying to pull in all the GTA6 fans to check out the show. But it's extra ridiculous, and makes us question the integrity of many people on the judges' panel across the board, of how they allowed a game that still has yet to be released (as of when these were announced) to be nominated for ANYTHING.

The Oscars don't nominate a film that hasn't been released in theaters; the Emmys don't nominate the next season of a show before it airs; the Grammys quite famously have a cut-off date for nominations that cause some popular songs and albums to not get their flowers until over a year after their release. Because how can you judge an item is worthy of an award when you haven't even experienced it, and it's not in the public forum for anyone else to do so as well? (Not as if it matters; they breeze through all the awards in 15 minutes anyway to get to the 175 minutes' worth of video game ads.) We have the full list of nominations for The GTA6 Awards below, with the show airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10, and streaming on multiple services.

The Game Awards 2026 Full List Of Nominations ( Grand Theft Auto VI Edition)

Game of the Year

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Narrative

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Score & Music, Leveled up by Spotify

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)

Best Performance

Angela Sant'Albano , Resident Evil Requiem

, Resident Evil Requiem Liam McIntyre , Marvel's Wolverine

, Marvel's Wolverine Manni L. Perez , Grand Theft Auto VI

, Grand Theft Auto VI Patrick Gibson , 007 First Light

, 007 First Light Rahul Kohli, Saros

Games for Impact

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Forever Ago (Third Shift/Annapurna)

Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)

lily's world XD (SonderingEmily/Kwalee)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Ongoing

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony Interactive)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games)

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)

Best Debut Indie

Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/Free Lives)

Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegård/Raw Fury)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/Thunderful)

Silver Pines (Wych Elm/Team17)

Best Mobile Game

Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/GRYPHLINE)

Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/Level Infinite)

Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/Perfect World Games)

Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/The Pokémon Company)

Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/NetEase Games)

Best VR/AR Game

Forefront (Triangle Factory)

Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK/Bandai Namco)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/Beyond Frames)

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Saros (Housemarque / Sony Interactive)

Best Action/Adventure

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/Square Enix)

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/Bandai Namco)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/GungHo)

Best Fighting Game

2XKO (Riot Games)

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/Paramount Games)

Invincible VS (Quarter Up/Skybound Games)

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (ARC System Works/Sony Interactive)

My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/Warner Bros. Games)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/Omega Force/Nintendo)

Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)

Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/Electronic Arts)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Screamer (Milestone)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/Secret Mode)

Best Multiplayer

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Marathon (Bungie/Sony Interactive)

Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/Kepler)

Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red/Netflix)

Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/Bethesda/Amazon MGM Studios)

Mortal Kombat II (New Line Cinema/Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/ Universal Pictures)

Universal Pictures) Resident Evil (Constantin/PlayStation Productions/Columbia Pictures)

Most Anticipated

Fable (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)

God of War Laufey (Sony Santa Monica/Sony Interactive)

Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac/Sony Interactive)

Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy – Gen.G

– Gen.G Donk – Team Spirit

– Team Spirit Erde – LOUD

– LOUD Yatoro – Team Spirit

– Team Spirit ZywOo – Team Vitality

Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends

LOUD – Valorant

Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2

Team Falcons – Rocket League

Team Spirit – DOTA 2

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Content Creator of the Year

CDawg

Cellbit

iShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Best User Creation

A Dream of Silence: Revamped (lizardphunk for Baldur's Gate 3)

Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team for Minecraft)

Star Wars Droid Tycoon (FOAD for Fortnite)

Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios for Grand Theft Auto Online)

TTK Testing (Sable Digital for Roblox)

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