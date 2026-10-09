Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gromit, martin freeman, Nick Park, wallace & gromit

Gromit Shocker! Martin Freeman To Voice Character In Audiobook

Martin Freeman will voice Wallace & Gromit's best good boy Gromit, in the audiobook version of the pooch's autobiography.

Article Summary Martin Freeman will voice Gromit in the audiobook of Grand: The Autobiography of Gromit, out October 22.

Gromit, Wallace & Gromit’s famously silent dog, finally shares his inner thoughts, wit and candid insights.

Nick Park says Martin Freeman was the obvious choice to bring Gromit’s memoir to life without a traditional voice.

The Gromit autobiography promises a funny, clever look inside the mind of Wallace’s loyal, brilliant canine companion.

Gromit, of Wallace and Gromit fame, has never talked. The character, one of the most beloved on-screen dogs of all time, is getting an autobiography, and Martin Freeman will narrate the audiobook from Gromit's point of view. Grand: The Autobiography of Gromit, as Told to Nick Park, is the title. "When you create a character who has no voice, and whose facial expressions are everything, what do you do when your publisher reminds you there'll be an audiobook? Who could possibly be the voice of a character everyone feels they know, but nobody's actually heard?" said Park, who has won four Oscars, including three for Wallace & Gromit films "The Wrong Trousers," "A Close Shave" and "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. "The more I thought about it, the more I realised Martin Freeman was the obvious choice really. I was genuinely thrilled and honoured when he said yes." Variety shared the news.

Gromit As We Have Never Seen Before

I also love this quote from Park about the book: "Martin is not doing a Gromit 'voice' as such," he said. "He's reading Gromit's story as Gromit put it; his inner thoughts, his candid insights and endless witticisms, bringing to them his usual colour, thoughtfulness and wry humour." Both the book and audiobook release on October 22.

Here is the official synopsis for the book: The world's most intelligent and well-read dog, the famously mute Gromit, finally breaks his silence, presenting his memoir to Nick Park, the four-time Academy Award © winner and creator of Wallace & Gromit. Yes. I'm a dog. And you're reading a book written by a dog. Which of us is the odder? I guess we'll just have to get used to it. Now, this is supposed to be Wallace's story. And maybe, at some point, he'll finish building the machine he was going to write this book with. Currently he's stood on top of the dining table and wondering why he fitted a typewriter with wheels and a flame-thrower (we made an agreement for new inventions – there's even a list on the fridge, and 'No Flame-Throwers' is at Number 3). Until then, this is my story. The tale of what goes on behind my eyes. And I really do know where all the bones are buried. So. I guess it's time I spoke.

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