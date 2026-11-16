Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: guinness, Inciardi

Guinness Announces Three Festive Pop-Up Events With Special Cans

Guinness has announced three special pop-up events coming to three different cities with festive activities and limited-edition cans

Article Summary Guinness is launching three holiday pop-up events in Chicago, New York City, and Atlanta with festive food and pints.

Each Saturday night Guinness pop-up features tiny pints, spice bags, exclusive merch, and limited-edition holiday cans.

Chicago, NYC, and Atlanta stops each offer distinct venues, dates, and seasonal Guinness experiences for fans to enjoy.

Guinness also teamed with Inciardi on collectibles and a sweatshirt drop, plus Chef Inga Lam shares a spice bag recipe.

Guinness has decided to bring the holidays to three specific cities with new pop-up events celebrating the season, its beer, and a few other items thrown in for good measure. The company will be headed to Chicago, New York City, and Atlanta to celebrate the Irish brew, along with a new partnership with Inciardi and an at-home recipe from Chef Inga Lam. These events will come with special limited-edition cards and merch, as well as a special printed can, all of which you can see examples of here. We have the finer details of what you can expect to see if you attend, and tickets are on sale now.

Guinness Announces Three Festive Pop-Up Events With Special Cans

Guinness is bringing festive pop-ups to Chicago, New York, and Atlanta, helping people reconnect and recharge amid the holiday rush. The three Saturday night pop-ups will feature exclusive Inciardi collectibles and pints served alongside spice bags.

Chicago | Saturday, November 28 | 4-10pm: The Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago kicks off the series with tiny pints and spice bags, including a special holiday spice bag available on the brewery's menu through January 3.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago kicks off the series with tiny pints and spice bags, including a special holiday spice bag available on the brewery's menu through January 3. New York City | Saturday, December 5 | 5-11pm: Guinness transforms Landmarc in Tribeca into a cozy holiday pub, serving freshly prepared spice bags and tiny pints of Guinness.

Guinness transforms Landmarc in Tribeca into a cozy holiday pub, serving freshly prepared spice bags and tiny pints of Guinness. Atlanta | Saturday, December 12 | 4-10pm: Guinness is bringing a little holiday magic to Ponce City Market with the return of its tiny pub, "The LoVely Local"! For one night only, guests can step inside the fully recreated, pint-sized pub, where tiny pints of Guinness and spice bags are on the menu.

Guinness' partnership with Inciardi will also include an exclusive sweatshirt drop, available for pre-order in December. Can't make it to a pop-up? Chef Inga Lam is sharing her Night Market Spice Bag recipe so fans can recreate the Irish favorite at home, paired with limited-edition Guinness Draught holiday cans.

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