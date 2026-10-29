Posted in: HoYoverse, Pop Culture | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar, Zenless Zone Zero

Gunnar Officially Partners With Zenless Zone Zero For New Eyewear

Gunnar has a new pair of glasses out with a special collaboration design, as Zenless Zone Zero fans can get a new pair of frames.

Article Summary Gunnar has partnered with HoYoverse on official Zenless Zone Zero Orphie & Magus glasses with a bold themed design.

The Gunnar Zenless Zone Zero frames include a matching pouch and cleaning cloth for fans who want the full collab set.

Buyers can choose Amber, Sun, or Amber Max lenses, plus prescription options, with pricing set at $89 per pair.

Gunnar says the glasses use patented lens tech, G-Shield coating, and durable frames to help reduce digital eye strain.

Gunnar has a brand-new pair of special glasses as part of a collaboration with HoYoverse, which has created a new option for the game Zenless Zone Zero. As you can see from the images provided, the new pair is called the Orphie & Magus, as they have taken one of its core designs and given it a new look, with an appearance that matches the game's theme around the frame. Complete with its own special pouch and cleaning cloth to match, so that fans of the game can go all out with this design. Beyond that, they are offering them up in Amber, Sun, and Amber Max lens options, with the ability to snag them in a prescription if so needed. We have more details below, as this design is being sold for $89 per pair.

Gunnar Releases New Zenless Zone Zero-Themed Glasses

In New Eridu, chaos isn't just a challenge; it's an opportunity. Few navigate it with the precision and partnership of Orphie & Magus. This performance eyewear captures their legendary dynamic, wrapped in the pulse-pounding aesthetic of Zenless ZoneZero. Built for players who refuse to slow down, these frames combine performance with bold street style. Angular lines and distinctive color accents create visual impact, while asymmetrical temple colorways mirror the duo's complementary strengths. Subtle faction iconography grounds every detail in ZZZ's world.

At the core lies Gunnar's patented lens technology, engineered to reduce digital eye strain during marathon sessions. Your vision stays sharp and fatigue-free. Because in New Eridu, and in victory, clarity is everything. Experience the benefits of Gunnar technology in precision-engineered polymer frames with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses and the G-Shield coating stack.

Bold rectangular precision-engineered polymer frame

Asymmetrical temple color design•Multi barrel hinges designed for comfort and durability

G-Shield lens coating: antireflective•Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Official licensed Hoyoverse Zenless Zone Zero glasses

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!