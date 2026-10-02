Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Gunnar Optiks, Ojai Vision Recovery Device

Gunnar Optiks Announces New Ojai Vision Recovery Device

Gunnar Optiks dropped a new specialty item this week for those looking to keep their eyes healthy with the Ojai Vision Recovery Device

Article Summary Gunnar Optiks has launched the Ojai Vision Recovery Device, a $99 eye mask built for post-screen relaxation and reset.

Ojai combines air compression massage, gentle vibration, and 43°C heat to help ease tension after gaming or work.

Gunnar designed Ojai with five recovery modes plus Bluetooth audio for music, meditation, podcasts, and ambient sound.

The foldable Gunnar Ojai blocks light for a full blackout break, creating a simple 10-minute visual recovery ritual.

Gunnar Optiks has revealed an all-new product to expand its offerings for helping people with their eyesight, introducing the Ojai Vision Recovery Device. This is essentially a multitasking face mask centered on your eyes, providing massaging, vibration, heat, and audio stimuli to help your eyes rest and enjoy a quick moment of relaxation. All you need to do is power it on, pick your settings, and allow it to do a quick ten-minute session to help relieve tension, provide comfort, and give as close to a human facial massage as you can get in the privacy of your own home. We have more details about it from the company here, as it's now on sale for $99.

Gunnar Optiks Ojai Vision Recovery Device

Ojai introduces a new GUNNAR brand platform: The Missing 10 Minutes. Today's high performers optimize nearly every element of their routines, from their computers and workspaces to training, productivity tools and sleep, but recovery from prolonged screen time can remain an overlooked part of the equation. Ojai is designed to change that by creating a simple post-screen ritual: approximately 10 intentional minutes to step away from visual demands, disconnect from digital distractions, and reset.

Whether someone has spent the day gaming, coding, designing, streaming, studying, or moving between meetings, Ojai is designed to create a clear transition between digital performance and recovery. Designed as a premium addition to the modern digital-performance toolkit, Ojai combines multiple technologies into one portable recovery system, including:

Air Compression Massage Technology — rhythmic compression around the eye area designed to create an immersive, relaxing massage experience.

Soothing Heat Therapy — comforting warmth at approximately 43°C / 109°F designed to support relaxation after prolonged screen sessions.

Multi-Mode Smart Recovery System — five recovery modes that allow users to personalize the experience across compression, heat, and vibration.

Integrated Bluetooth Audio — wireless connectivity for music, meditation, podcasts, ambient sound, or guided relaxation.

Full Blackout Recovery Design — blocks ambient light and visual distractions to create a true screen-off environment and more immersive visual reset experience.

Foldable, Travel-Ready Design — adjustable, rechargeable, and designed for recovery at home, at work, or while traveling.

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