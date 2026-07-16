Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gunnar, Tomb raider
Gunnar Releases New Tomb Raider Glasses For Its 30th Anniversary
Gunnar is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Tomb Raider with a new pair of glasses with a design inspired by Lara Croft.
Article Summary
- Gunnar and Crystal Dynamics celebrate Tomb Raider’s 30th Anniversary with Lara Croft-inspired gaming glasses.
- The officially licensed Tomb Raider eyewear comes in Amber, Amber Max, Sun, and Amber Sun Shift lens options.
- Premium stainless-steel frames include blue-light filtering, UV protection, spring hinges, and lens coatings.
- Prices start at $99, with each pair including Tomb Raider collector extras like a pin, case, pouch, and cloth.
Gunnar has teamed up with Crystal Dynamics to release a special pair of Tomb Raider glasses to help celebrate the franchise's 30th Anniversary. As you can see here, they are offering these up in three different versions: Amber Max, Amber, and as Sunglasses, with a fourth, more expensive option of Amber Sun Shift for those who are in and out of dark and sunny places often. They offer the usual array of additional items like a case, a cleaning cloth, and more for those who wish to go the extra mile and snag the accessories. We have more details on the glasses for you below, as they are available now through Gunnar's website.
Tomb Raider Receives New 30th Anniversary Gunnar Glasses
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Premium stainless-steel frame with textured detailing and engineered polymer accents
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Flexible spring hinges for enhanced comfort
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G-Shield Plus anti-reflective and smudge-resistant lens coating
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Blue-light filtering technology and 100% UV protection
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Officially licensed Tomb Raider eyewear
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Limited-edition Dagger of Xian collector's pin
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Collector's microfiber cleaning cloth featuring anniversary insignia and Croft iconography
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Collector's microfiber pouch
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Rugged collector's glasses case