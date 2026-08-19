Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Two New Options For Fall Colorways

Gunnar has revealed a pair of new colorway options for two different frames, as they have Fall options for the Riot and Berkeler designs.

Article Summary Gunnar unveils two Fall colorways, adding fresh seasonal style to its popular Berkeler and Riot gaming glasses.

The Berkeler arrives in Cranberry Crystal, blending a dark red finish with lightweight comfort and blue light protection.

Gunnar Riot gets a Crystal Cobalt update, pairing a bold new look with a wide fit, durable frame, and UV defense.

Both Gunnar color options keep the same lens tech and prescription support, making the choice all about Fall-ready style.

Gunnar has revealed two new colorway designs for a pair of their popular glasses, as they aim to provide options for the Fall. They have taken two of their prominent frames and given them a slightly changed look, starting with the Berkeler pair, as they have created what they call a Cranberry Crystal look, showing them off here in a dark red tint that immediately pops. Meanwhile, they've also offered up a new option for the Riot frames, with a similar style presented in Cobalt Crystal. These are essentially highlighted design changes and don't affect the prescription or lens tints they offer for either, so it really comes down to whether you like the look of the design for your face in colors meant to match the seasons to come. We have more details below, as they are now available to order.

Berkeler – Cranberry Crystal

Experience supreme visual clarity with Berkeley, a winning combination of traditional design and modern flair for the digital age. Precision-engineered polymer frame material, with a lightweight construction for comfort without pressure or fatigue.

Durable Nylon Frame Material

Lightweight construction for comfort without pressure or fatigue

Wide-format lens for panoramic viewing field

Anti-reflective lens coating on front and back

Proprietary patented Gunnar lens material and tint

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV light

Prescription also available

Gunnar Riot – Crystal Cobalt

When performance matters, protect your eyes with Gunnar. Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Riot's rectangular shape, fixed nose ridge, and wide fit make it a good choice for broader face shapes. Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Riot's rectangular shape, xed nose ridge, and wide temple make it a good choice for broader face shapes

Durable nylon frame material

Sturdy multi-barrel hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

G-shield lens coating: dual-sided anti-reflective

Low Bridge Fit Compatible

Prescription Range: -5 to +6

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