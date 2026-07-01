Posted in: HoYoverse, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gunnar, Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Gunnar Teams With HoYoverse For New ZZZ Gaming Glasses

Gunnar has another pair of gaming glasses coming out for a property, as they've teamed with HoYoverse for a new pair of ZZZ glasses.

Article Summary Gunnar teams with HoYoverse on Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 gaming glasses, launching a stylish new licensed pair.

The Gunnar Soldier 11 design uses a tactical single-shield lens, black frame, yellow accents, and ZZZ branding.

Gunnar includes patented lens tech, G-Shield coating, blue light filtering, UV protection, and spring hinge comfort.

Priced at $100, the Gunnar x ZZZ glasses include a collector pouch, cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

Gunnar has teamed up with HoYoverse to release a new pair of glasses tied to the game Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). The new Soldier 11 Gaming Glasses are the start of what sounds like it will be a series of glasses tied to the video game franchise, as these have been inspired by one of New Eridu's most disciplined and tactical operatives, Soldier 11. As you can see here, they have incorporated a futuristic shield silhouette that evokes the game's aesthetic, while also utilizing the company's digital eye protection. They are offering it in their usual amber "neutral focus" tint as well as in the shaded sunglasses option, complete with its own pouch and cleaning cloth. We have more details about it for you here as they are now up for sale for $100.

Get In The Game With Gunnar's Soldier 11 Gaming Glasses

Inspired by Soldier 11, the elite, no-nonsense enforcer of Zenless Zone Zero, these tactical gaming glasses are built for operators who move fast, hit hard, and never lose focus. The frame features a bold single-shield lens design, echoing the tactical visors and combat optics used by New Eridu's frontline agents. Clean black lines and sharp angular geometry reflect Soldier 11's utilitarian mindset, while subtle yellow accents and ZZZ insignia nod to her unmistakable battlefield presence and faction identity. Each pair includes exclusive Zenless Zone Zero accessories, featuring Soldier 11 artwork on the microfiber cleaning cloth and a premium puffy pouch.

Key Features

Tactical single-lens shield design inspired by Soldier 11's combat optics

Flexible spring hinges for comfort

GUNNAR patented lens technology

G-Shield Premium lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge-resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Official licensed Hoyoverse Zenless Zone Zero glasses

SPECS: lens width: 142 mm | lens height: 49 mm | frame width: 141 mm | temple: 122 mm | weight: 34.9 grams (without packaging)

Included With Purchase

Collectors Puffy Pouch

Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

12-month Warranty

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