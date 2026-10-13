Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Audiobook, Eric Nylund, halo, Halo: The Fall of Reach

Halo: The Fall of Reach Receives New Full-Cast Audio Experience

Halo: The Fall of Reach has been given an all-new full cast audio experience to celebrate the 25th Anniversary since its release.

Article Summary Halo: The Fall of Reach is getting a new full-cast dramatized audiobook to mark 25 years since Eric Nylund’s novel.

The new Halo: The Fall of Reach audio experience adds cinematic music, immersive sound design, and full voice performances.

Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, and Tim Dadabo lead the cast, bringing key Halo characters and moments vividly to life.

Halo: The Fall of Reach full-cast audio adaptation releases November 10, retelling Master Chief’s origin and humanity’s war.

Simon & Schuster has released an all-new audio experience for Halo: The Fall of Reach, as fans can now listen to a full-cast audio experience. Celebrating 25 years since the original book's release, this new audiobook brings Eric Nylund's novel to life in a whole new way, featuring music and original sound design. Featuring an impressive cast that includes Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, Tim Dadabo, Keith Silverstein, Britt Baron, Richard Cansino, and more. We have the full details below, as the release is on November 10. However, if you want to experience it now, there's a seven-minute excerpt on the website.

Halo: The Fall of Reach (Full-Cast Dramatized Adaptation)

An all-new production to celebrate the landmark 25th anniversary of the Halo franchise! This deluxe, fully dramatized adaptation of the series' first and biggest book, performed by a full cast led by iconic series voices Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, and Tim Dadabo, and featuring an immersive sound design with music and sound effects to create a cinematic audio experience.

The twenty-sixth century. Humanity has expanded beyond Earth's system to hundreds of planets that colonists now call home. But the United Earth Government and the United Nations Space Command is struggling to control this vast empire. After exhausting all strategies to keep seething colonial insurrections from exploding into a full-blown interplanetary civil war, the UNSC has one last hope. At the Office of Naval Intelligence, Dr. Catherine Halsey has been hard at work on a top-secret program that could bring an end to the conflict…and it starts with seventy-five children, among them a six-year-old boy named John. And Halsey could never guess that this child would eventually become the final hope against an even greater peril engulfing the galaxy—the inexorable confrontation with a theocratic military alliance of alien races known as the Covenant.

This is the electrifying origin story of Spartan John-117—the Master Chief—and of his legendary, unstoppable heroism in leading the resistance against humanity's possible extinction. Performed by:

Tim Dadabo as Narrator

as Narrator Steve Downes as Master Chief

as Master Chief Jen Taylor as Dr. Halsey and Cortana

as Dr. Halsey and Cortana Keith Silverstein as Captain Keyes

as Captain Keyes Britt Baron as Linda-058 and others

as Linda-058 and others Alexander Bello as Teenage John-117

as Teenage John-117 Richard Cansino as Chief Petty Officer Mendez

as Chief Petty Officer Mendez Jacob Crespo as Teen Samuel-034

as Teen Samuel-034 Matt Godfrey as Corporal Harland and others

as Corporal Harland and others Eden Gross as Young/Teen Kelly-087

as Young/Teen Kelly-087 Hanok Larson as Young John-117

as Young John-117 Michelle Lukes as Kelly-087 and Deja

as Kelly-087 and Deja Joy Osmanski as Lt. Hikowa and others

as Lt. Hikowa and others Jeremy Carlisle Parker as Lt. Hall and others

as Lt. Hall and others Ethan Sawyer as Lt. Dominique and others

as Lt. Dominique and others Jaime Lincoln Smith as Lt. Jaggers and others

as Lt. Jaggers and others Amare Tavarez as Young Samuel-034

as Young Samuel-034 Travis Willingham as Fred-104 and Vice Admiral Stanforth

as Fred-104 and Vice Admiral Stanforth Eric Yang as Ensign Lovell and others

as Ensign Lovell and others Patrick Zeller as Captain Wallace and others

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