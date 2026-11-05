Posted in: Books, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Eric Nylund, Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus, William C. Dietz.

Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus Brings Three Novels In One Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus will bring three classic Halo novels together under one book, set for release on November 10.

Article Summary Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus launches November 10, collecting three classic Halo novels in one definitive volume.

The Halo omnibus includes The Fall of Reach, The Flood, and First Strike, spanning Master Chief’s early saga.

Eric Nylund and William C. Dietz’s bestselling Halo books return together in a canon collection for fans and newcomers.

Simon & Schuster’s Halo release adds a new foreword and bonus material, positioning it as the ultimate Master Chief edition.

Simon & Schuster has created a new collection for the Halo novel series, with Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus set for release next week. This will be an omnibus edition containing three classic novels, as you're getting The Fall of Reach, The Flood, and First Strike, from authors Eric Nylund and the late William C. Dietz, all in one novel for you to own and enjoy. We're kind of surprised this isn't done more often in the Halo universe; even if the novels aren't interconnected, it would be nice to get more sets like this, with a number of titles under a single book. Hopefully this is the start of a new line of classic stories. We have more details below as the book will be released on November 10 both online and at select retailers.

Brings The Trilogy Together In One Novel With Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus

For twenty-five years, Halo has been the gold standard for exemplary storytelling—an epic ongoing tale set in the 26th century, one of combat evolved, supreme sacrifice, and humanity's will to survive against overwhelming odds. At its center stands the ultimate symbol of heroism and endurance when all hope is lost: the super-soldier Spartan John-117—the Master Chief.

Now, collected for the first time in this single definitive omnibus edition, here are the three New York Times bestselling canonical and universally acclaimed novels—The Fall of Reach and First Strike by Eric Nylund, and The Flood by William C. Dietz—that define and expand upon this legendary character and humanity's decades-spanning war against the alien theocratic empire known as the Covenant and an even far more terrifying enemy unleashed, with all life in the galaxy threatened. This special collection also features a new foreword and additional material, making it the ultimate edition for longtime fans and the perfect entry point for an entire new generation.

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