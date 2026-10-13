Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Halo Top, ice cream

Halo Top Reveals Two New Mix-Ins Ice Cream Flavor Pints

Halo Top revealed two new flavors for their Mix-Ins ice cream pints with Salted Caramel Almond and Mint Chocolate Cookie.

Article Summary Halo Top is expanding its Mix-Ins pint lineup with two new flavors: Salted Caramel Almond and Mint Chocolate Cookie.

The new Halo Top flavors are the brand’s first Mix-Ins pint additions in two years and arrive in early 2027.

Salted Caramel Almond blends brown butter light ice cream with salted caramel swirls and crunchy praline almonds.

Mint Chocolate Cookie pairs cool mint light ice cream with rich fudge swirls and chocolate sandwich cookie chunks.

Halo Top announced two new additions to its ice cream lineup, adding a couple of options to the Mix-Ins pint flavors. This is the first time in two years the company has added something new to the lineup, as they have added Salted Caramel Almond and Mint Chocolate Cookie, both of which feature their own ice cream mixed with a special ingredient to add a little something new you wouldn't get in the standard flavor on its own. We have more details on both below, as they will roll out in early 2027 at select Food Lion, H-E-B, and Hy-Vee locations, with each one going for about $6 per pint.

Halo Top Drops Two New Flavors For Mix-Ins Pints

Both flavors join Halo Top's Mix-Ins Pints lineup, which takes its signature light ice cream to a more indulgent place with rich swirls, craveable chunks, and mix-ins in every bite. Think layers of flavor and texture, a good source of protein, and only 490 calories for the entire pint — still half the calories of other leading ice cream pints. Mouthwateringly smooth and creamy straight from the freezer, Salted Caramel Almond light ice cream delivers layers of flavor and texture, made with high-quality ingredients with every bite.

This frozen treat starts with brown butter-flavored light ice cream. It gets better from there, adding praline almonds and salted-caramel flavor swirls throughout to provide an oh-so-indulgent experience. A light ice cream like never before. Indulge without compromising on taste, Halo Top is packed with protein and has half the calories compared to leading brands.

NEW Salted Caramel Almond : Brown butter-flavored light ice cream meets luscious, salted caramel swirls and crunchy praline almonds for a sweet-and-salty scoop with a buttery finish

: Brown butter-flavored light ice cream meets luscious, salted caramel swirls and crunchy praline almonds for a sweet-and-salty scoop with a buttery finish NEW Mint Chocolate Cookie: Cool, creamy mint light ice cream gets a twist of rich fudge swirls and chunks of chocolate sandwich cookie

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