Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: bigfoot, Hard Mountain Dew, The Boston Beer Company

Hard Mountain Dew Is Putting a $1M Bounty on Bigfoot

Hard Mountain Dew has decided to finally track Bigfoot down, and they're offering you a $1M prize for helping them capture him.

Article Summary Hard Mountain Dew is offering a $1 million Bigfoot bounty, inviting fans 21+ to submit evidence through November 30.

To win the Hard Mountain Dew prize, entrants must provide at least four approved forms of Bigfoot evidence.

Accepted clues include footprints, handprints, audio, thermal footage, hair samples, and environmental remnants.

Bigfoot expert Bryce Johnson helped shape the judging rules, while 100 participants will still win free Hard Mountain Dew.

Hard Mountain Dew has decided to put an official bounty on one of the hardest creatures to find in the wild, as they've put $1 million on Bigfoot. Yes, that's correct, the mythical creatures running around in forests all over North America have got a proper bounty on them, and in order for you to win some cash, you'll need to collect evidence that you're on his trail. How you'll go about collecting it is up to you, but they have very specific guidelines of what they'll accept from people to even be considered for the prize money. We have the finer details below as the contest is underway now!

Bigfoot Got a $1M Bounty Courtesy of Hard Mountain Dew

Cryptid hunters, skeptics, and armchair experts 21 and older now through November 30 can submit verified evidence at HardDewBigfootBounty.com for a shot at the prize. Evidence will be judged against rigorous standards co-developed by Bigfoot expert, Bryce Johnson. Known for starring in and producing a hit docuseries that follows a team of Sasquatch specialists venturing into the wilderness to do exactly what this program sets out to do: prove Bigfoot is real, he brings a trusted voice and genuine enthusiasm to the hunt. Off-screen, he also co-founded the Bigfoot Collectors Club, a podcast where guests and hosts trade firsthand stories of their encounters with the unexplained.

Timed to peak Bigfoot sighting season, Hard Mountain Dew is turning seasonal fascination into a money-backed hunt for the truth. As temperatures cool, more adventurists head outdoors for hiking, hunting, and camping, while increased wildlife activity and soft, moisture-rich ground create ideal conditions for spotting and preserving tracks of Bigfoot. Not everyone can bag Bigfoot. Win or lose, 100 fans will still score a free pack of Hard Mountain Dew, because every search deserves at least one guaranteed win. Even if no one claims the full Bigfoot Bounty, the brand is proving it has the guts to put real money behind the myth.

To be considered for the $1 million prize, participants must be 21 or older. Entries must include at least four of the following seven forms of evidence:

Bigfoot Paw Print: A footprint measuring 37-38.5 inches long, found pressed six inches into solid gravel.

A footprint measuring 37-38.5 inches long, found pressed six inches into solid gravel. Bigfoot Handprint: A clearly documented 13-inch handprint displaying distinct shape, proportions, and unusual characteristics suitable for further examination.

A clearly documented 13-inch handprint displaying distinct shape, proportions, and unusual characteristics suitable for further examination. Bigfoot Cameo: A photo that appears to catch Bigfoot photobombing you.

A photo that appears to catch Bigfoot photobombing you. Audio Recording: High-frequency vocalizations, knocks, calls, or other unexplained sounds consistent with reported Bigfoot activity.

High-frequency vocalizations, knocks, calls, or other unexplained sounds consistent with reported Bigfoot activity. Environmental Remnants: Debris and/or environmental remnants with no visible machinery or storm damage nearby.

Debris and/or environmental remnants with no visible machinery or storm damage nearby. Thermal Imaging Capture: Night vision footage showing a 7-9-foot-tall heat signature moving at 20-25 mph through dense forest.

Night vision footage showing a 7-9-foot-tall heat signature moving at 20-25 mph through dense forest. Hair Follicle Sample: A tuft of dark brown, black, or reddish-brown hair found snagged on a branch 5-10 feet off the ground, containing "unknown DNA markers."

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