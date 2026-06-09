Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hard Mountain Dew

Hard Mountain Dew Wants To Give You a Bayou Bachelorette Party

Hard Mountain Dew has a new contest running for soon-to-be brides as they're offering up an exciting Bayou Bachelorette Party

Article Summary Hard Mountain Dew is giving one bride and five friends a Bayou Bachelorette Party in New Orleans and the Louisiana swamps.

The Hard Mountain Dew getaway includes swamp tours, gator ziplining, Louisiana food, and drinks all weekend.

Hard Mountain Dew also launched limited Bayou Bach merch, including waders, boonie hats, and themed sashes.

Brides and friends can enter at HardDewBayouBach.com through June 23, 2026, with entrants required to be 21+.

Boston Beer Company is holding a new contest through Hard Mountain Dew, as they want to give brides a new kind of bachelorette party. The company is offering up a chance for a bride and five of her friends who feel the most daring a chance to head down to New Orleans and take their party into the bayou. For real, the whole swamp and alligator vibe, completely paid for, for those who feel like they can handle a rager in the swamps. We have the finer details below of what's involved, what you'll get, and how to enter, as they're taking entries until June 23, 2026.

Take Your Bachelorette Party To The Bayou With Hard Mountain Dew

Trading the rooftop for the marsh, the custom t-shirts for ghillie suits, and the brunch line for a crawfish boil – Hard Mountain Dew designed this trip for a bride that's anything but basic. The winning bride and her five friends will be flown to New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou for a weekend excursion into the wild in mid-July. The itinerary includes swamp tours, ziplining over alligators, authentic Louisiana cuisine, and plenty of Hard Mountain Dew flowing throughout the weekend.

Only one bride squad wins the trip, but every bride can get a taste of the bayou. Hard Mountain Dew is launching the limited-edition Bayou Bach merch collection, available now on the Hard Mountain Dew e-store. The collection includes custom-branded chest-high waders with built-in boots, boonie hats with bug-resistant mesh covering, and bachelorette sashes that are Louisiana-coded and unmistakably Hard Mountain Dew. Restocks happen June 16, while supplies last.

How to Enter

Brides-to-be, maids of honor, and ride-or-die friends can head to HardDewBayouBach.com to nominate the bride's crew through June 23, 2026. Make the case for why your bride deserves the bold bayou experience. Participants must be 21 or older.

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