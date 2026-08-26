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Harman Luxury Audio Previews Its CEDIA Expo 2026 Lineup

Harman Luxury Audio gave a small preview of what they intend to show off at CEDIA Expo 2026 with a new set of speakers and more.

Article Summary Harman Luxury Audio will preview new JBL Synthesis and ARCAM products at CEDIA Expo 2026 in Denver, September 1-4.

JBL Synthesis debuts its full SCL Custom Loudspeaker lineup, spanning in-wall, in-room, built-in, and on-wall models.

The new JBL Synthesis SCL-9XL is the brand’s first on-wall speaker, built for high output where in-wall installs won’t work.

Harman Luxury Audio also highlights the 24-channel JBL Synthesis SDP-70 with Dirac ART for immersive reference-level sound.

Harman Luxury Audio has revealed some of the new speakers it plans to bring to CEDIA Expo 2026, as it prepares a new lineup for the holidays and into next year. As you can see from the image here, the company has a few new surprises: they will be on hand to showcase their latest JBL Synthesis and ARCAM products, with the designers and engineers who built them on hand to chat with interested parties. We have more info below as the event runs from September 1-4 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Harman Luxury Audio Gears Up For CEDIA Expo 2026

CEDIA Expo 2026 marks the first chance for integrators to see JBL Synthesis' full new SCL Custom Loudspeaker lineup, spanning architectural in-wall models, in-room and built-in solutions, and on-wall loudspeakers. Leading the on-wall introduction is the SCL-9XL, the highest-output on-wall model JBL Synthesis has built and the brand's first on-wall loudspeaker, giving dealers a way to offer JBL Synthesis-level performance in rooms where in-wall installation isn't an option, such as multi-dwelling units, at a price point not previously available at this level.

On the processing side, the JBL Synthesis SDP-70 Immersive AV Processor stands as the hero of the lineup. The 24-channel platform's Dirac Live Active Room Treatment (ART) measures and treats the room itself, giving dealers a way to deliver reference-level immersive sound at a fraction of the cost of comparable high-channel-count platforms.

"We're excited to give dealers a first look at what's new from JBL Synthesis and ARCAM this year," said David Tovissi, Vice President & GM, Harman Luxury Audio. "The new JBL Synthesis SCL Custom Loudspeaker Series, including our first on-wall models, and ARCAM's new Radia AVA Series are exactly the kind of category-defining products our channel expects from Harman Luxury Audio, and we can't wait to sit down with our dealers at CEDIA Expo to hear their feedback and help shape what's next."

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