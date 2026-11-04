Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Claudia Petrazzi, Delacorte Press, graphic novel, Harriet the Spy, Harriet Webster, Louise Fitzhugh, Random House Children’s Books

Harriet the Spy Gets an Official New Graphic Novel in April 2027

Harriet the Spy will be getting an official graphic novel adaptation through Random House Children’s Books, being released in April 2027

Article Summary Harriet the Spy gets an official graphic novel from Random House Children’s Books and Delacorte Press in April 2027.

Harriet the Spy: The Graphic Novel is adapted by Harriet Webster with full-color art by Claudia Petrazzi.

The new Harriet the Spy graphic novel retells Harriet M. Welsch’s notebook scandal for a new generation of readers.

Quotes from Harriet Webster, Claudia Petrazzi, and editor Alison Romig spotlight the classic’s lasting impact.

Random House Children's Books and Delacorte Press announced this week that they are releasing an official graphic novel adaptation of Harriet the Spy. Simply called Harriet the Spy: The Graphic Novel, this particular edition has been adapted by writer Harriet Webster from the original works of Louise Fitzhugh, with illustrations by artist Claudia Petrazzi, helping bring the character and her world to life for a new generation of readers. We have more details about the graphic novel below, along with a few quotes from those involved, as it will be released on April 27, 2027.

Harriet the Spy: The Graphic Novel Arrives in April 2027

First published in 1964, Harriet the Spy has become one of the most enduring classics of children's literature, inspiring generations of readers with a heroine whose curiosity, intelligence, and unapologetic honesty changed the way children saw themselves on the page. More than six decades later, Harriet remains a fixture in classrooms and on reading lists and has continued to find new audiences through film and television adaptations. The original novel was named one of the New York Public Library's 100 Great Children's Books from the Last 100 Years.

Now Harriet M. Welsch and her famous notebook come to life in an entirely new way. Eleven-year-old Harriet is a spy—or at least, she plans to be one. She writes down everything she knows about everyone in her notebook, including her classmates and her best friends. But when Harriet loses track of the notebook and it ends up in the wrong hands, her friends discover the always truthful, sometimes awful things she has written about them. Suddenly, Harriet must figure out how to put her life—and her friendships—back together. Adapted by Harriet Webster with dynamic, full-color artwork by Claudia Petrazzi, the graphic novel brings Fitzhugh's humor, hard truths, and unforgettable characters to a new generation of readers.

"Sharing a first name and a passion for writing with my literary hero was a huge source of pride and comfort for me growing up. Revisiting Harriet the Spy now, I appreciate how Louise Fitzhugh revolutionized children's literature with her protagonist's profound sense of self," says Harriet Webster. "Adapting her iconic, timeless story into a graphic novel alongside Claudia Petrazzi and the team has been a thrill and an honor."

"I grew up reading comics and stories, and at the age of seventeen I made myself a promise: I would work as an illustrator and author to make stories that could help someone feel less alone," says Claudia Petrazzi. "I'm happy I managed to make this come true, and I'm very excited my work will be published in the U.S. for the first time, with such a beautiful story amazingly adapted by Harriet Webster."

"Harriet raised me, along with so many generations of readers, so when it came to adapting it as a graphic novel, I was overwhelmed with emotion. How could we possibly improve upon a classic? The answer is you don't improve upon it; you honor it," says Alison Romig. "These creators have captured all the attitude, complexities, and humor that made Harriet timeless from the start, and I can't wait to reintroduce her to readers."

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