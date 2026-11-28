Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, HEDD Audio, HEDDphone DX

HEDD Audio Unveils Brand-New HEDDphone DX Design

HEDD Audio has unveiled their latest headphone design, the HEDDphone DX, which provides improved audio performance in a lighter refit.

Article Summary HEDD Audio unveiled the HEDDphone DX, a new flagship open-back dynamic headphone priced at $1,200 on its website.

HEDDphone DX uses a 50mm Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm driver built to reach 20Hz with deeper bass and clear vocals.

HEDD Audio says the DX keeps refined treble and a wide soundstage while preserving instrumental texture and detail.

The 310g HEDDphone DX adds a Capra Audio suspension headband, replaceable parts, a travel case, and warranty support.

HEDD Audio dropped a new pair of headphones this month, as they showed off their new HEDDphone DX design. This is basically a refit of a previous model, as they have changed out to a 50mm Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm driver, providing controlled bass and natural vocals alongside refined treble. The design has also been made lighter with a 310g design,supported with a new suspension headband developed by Capra Audio. We have the finer details below, as the headset is going for $1,200 on their website.

HEDD Audio's HEDDphone DX

Sitting above the D1 as HEDD's new flagship open-back dynamic headphone, the DX builds on the natural, detailed sound the D1 is known for, but takes the bass deeper while preserving the clarity of voices and texture of instruments. Its new 50mm thin-ply carbon driver maintains full output down to 20Hz, giving the lowest notes their full weight. Refined treble and a wide soundstage give instruments room to breathe, while a new suspension headband developed with Capra Audio spreads the DX's 310g weight more evenly for longer listening sessions. Every pair is assembled and tested in Berlin, with fully replaceable parts and an extended five-year warranty available.

Reproducing the lowest frequencies is a challenge for many open-back dynamic headphones. The DX maintains energy across the full spectrum all the way down to 20 Hz. From the depth of a synth bass, the majestic lowest notes of an organ or the driving power of a kick drum, the DX gives every instrument its appropriate representation. The new driver's long, controlled movement grants both depth and definition to the bass frequencies without obscuring vocals or quieter details. Tuned to deliver balanced sound, the DX makes every element shine with polished treble.

The DX's 50mm high-excursion Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm (TPCD) driver brings studio monitor precision to headphone listening. Exceptionally light and rigid, thin-ply carbon is used in demanding applications such as NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, where low weight and high stiffness are critical. HEDD first brought this material to headphone diaphragms with the D1, and the DX builds on that innovation.

The design takes its cue from the principles of racing sail construction, where every curve and fibre is engineered to extract the highest possible performance from the material. In the DX, ultra-thin carbon layers are precisely shaped and aligned to make full use of their exceptional lightness and rigidity, controlling how the diaphragm moves across the frequency range. This precision reduces unwanted resonance and the need for additional damping materials that can soften detail, pushing beyond the performance traditionally associated with dynamic drivers. The result is a fast, accurate response that preserves instrumental texture and subtle vocal detail with minimal distortion.

The DX's new suspension headband uses an elastic neoprene band to distribute the weight of the 310g headphone more evenly across the head. Developed with headband specialist Capra Audio, it provides a stable fit while keeping the headphone comfortable over extended listening sessions. A new open-back grille and laser-engraved headband detailing complete the DX design. Included are a 2.2 m, eight-strand braided OCC balanced cable and a travel case with a double protective layer.

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