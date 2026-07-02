Posted in: Events, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, halloween horror nights, hellraiser, universal studios

Hellraiser Added To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

The latest addition to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed as Hellraiser will be getting his own section.

Article Summary Hellraiser joins Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2026, bringing Pinhead and the Cenobites to both coasts.

Doug Bradley returns as Pinhead, reprising his iconic Hellraiser role for the haunted houses in Orlando and Hollywood.

The Hellraiser experience pulls from the first three films, including the Lament Configuration, Channard Institute, and Labyrinth.

Universal also announced exclusive Hellraiser merchandise, with limited items available only at the parks during the event.

Universal Studios has revealed the next addition to the 2026 edition of Halloween Horror Nights, as Hellraiser will be added to the festivities. Actor Doug Bradley will reprise his role for both the Florida and California versions of the attraction, as fans will go through a haunted experience inspired by the original Clive Barker film. They'll also have a few collectible items for guests to pick up that can only be purchased within the park. The company already revealed that Sinners and Stranger Things will be a part of the annual event, as it's shaping up to be one of the bigger spreads of IP's not owned by NBCUniversal. We have mroe details of what you can expect below.

Hellraiser Arrives For Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Since its debut in 1987, Hellraiser has become one of horror's most influential franchises, introducing audiences to the chilling mythology of the Lament Configuration puzzle box – which, when solved, opens a portal to another dimension inhabited by the ritualistically torturous beings, the Cenobites, and their leader, the iconic Pinhead. Known for blending psychological horror with graphic imagery and philosophical themes of pain and desire, Hellraiser helped redefine supernatural horror and cemented its place as a cult classic that continues to inspire filmmakers and haunt audiences worldwide.

Now, for the first time at Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience this nightmare personally in haunted houses on both coasts that draw from the first three films: Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth. Additionally, legendary Pinhead actor Doug Bradley will reprise his character and lend his voice to both haunted houses in Hollywood and Orlando.

The terrifying experience begins as guests enter the iconic Lament Configuration puzzle box, unwittingly summoning the Cenobites and opening a gateway to a diabolical dimension where unspeakable horrors await. From the shadowy attic in Frank Cotton's family home where he was first cast to Hell, to the disturbing Channard Institute where the legendary box lures guests with its promise of forbidden pleasures, fans will encounter haunting moments and settings from the Hellraiser franchise at every turn. Their unnerving journey ultimately lands them in The Labyrinth where Pinhead and the Cenobites lie in wait for new souls to torment for eternity.

New limited-release merchandise inspired by the Hellraiser haunted house, including a T-shirt and a Pinhead acrylic figure which can be added to the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display, are now available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood

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