Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: hershey, Hershey's Kisses, Kit Kat, Reese's, The Hershey Company

Hershey Reveals Full Lineup Of 2026 Holiday Treats

The Hershey Company has rolled out several new and returning holiday items, hitting shelves this month for the 2026 season.

Article Summary Hershey unveils its 2026 holiday treats lineup, mixing limited-time debuts with fan-favorite seasonal candy returns.

New Hershey holiday items include Reese's Reindeer Mix and Almond Clusters with chocolate, caramel, and sea salt.

Seasonal Hershey favorites return, from Reese's Peanut Butter Trees and Mini Trees to Kit Kat Peppermint Stick.

Grinch-themed Hershey Kisses, Hugs, and milk chocolate bars add playful holiday packaging to the 2026 collection.

The Hershey Company has unveiled several new offerings for the holidays as they're rolling out multiple chocolate treats and more for the 2026 season. The company has a few new additions made specifically for a limited time, such as the Reese's Reindeer Mix, featuring cookie treats mixed with chocolate- and peanut butter-covered popcorn. Or the Almond Clusters you see here covered in chocolate, caramel, and sea salt. Not to mention bringing back a number of items from the past that were popular or in-demand. We have more details below about all of them as they'll be hitting the market this month.

Hershey's 2026 Holiday Treats

Hershey's Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie: A limited-edition Hershey's Kisses flavor inspired by Cindy-Lou Who from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Pairing strawberry and sugar cookie notes in festive foils fit for the season. The seasonal bag adds playful color and sweet storybook spirit to candy dishes, baking moments, and sharing occasions.

A limited-edition Hershey's Kisses flavor inspired by Cindy-Lou Who from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Pairing strawberry and sugar cookie notes in festive foils fit for the season. The seasonal bag adds playful color and sweet storybook spirit to candy dishes, baking moments, and sharing occasions. Hershey's Hugs Max the Dog Foils: A merry take on classic Hershey's Hugs candies, wrapped in Max the Dog foils from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! that bring a wink of Who-ville charm to the holiday portfolio. The shareable bag is ready to brighten candy dishes, seasonal gatherings, and giftable moments with a little extra grin-worthy magic.

A merry take on classic Hershey's Hugs candies, wrapped in Max the Dog foils from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! that bring a wink of Who-ville charm to the holiday portfolio. The shareable bag is ready to brighten candy dishes, seasonal gatherings, and giftable moments with a little extra grin-worthy magic. Kit Kat Santa & Reindeer: Classic crispy Kit Kat wafers covered in smooth milk chocolate return in festive Santa and, this time, he's joined by his reindeer! Available in multiple pack types, the seasonal format adds a playful dash of workshop-ready cheer to individual treats, sharing, and gifting.

Classic crispy Kit Kat wafers covered in smooth milk chocolate return in festive Santa and, this time, he's joined by his reindeer! Available in multiple pack types, the seasonal format adds a playful dash of workshop-ready cheer to individual treats, sharing, and gifting. Reese's Reindeer Mix: A festive sweet-and-salty mix featuring milk chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese's baking chips, Reese's Mini Trees, and Reese's Pieces Candy. The resealable pouch is built for holiday snacking, sharing, and gifting, with a merry mix of textures that feels made for movie nights and fireside gatherings.

LesserEvil Himalayan Sweetness Popcorn: LesserEvil popcorn brings a lighter, better-for-you salty snack into winter celebrations. The individually portioned format works across school events, holiday gatherings, seasonal entertaining, and everyday enjoyment throughout the season, adding an easy sprinkle of sweet-and-salty cheer.

LesserEvil popcorn brings a lighter, better-for-you salty snack into winter celebrations. The individually portioned format works across school events, holiday gatherings, seasonal entertaining, and everyday enjoyment throughout the season, adding an easy sprinkle of sweet-and-salty cheer. Reese's Peanut Butter Trees: O Reese's Tree, O Reese's Tree, how delicious are your branches. The holiday classic is back and as sweet as ever, with smooth peanut butter covered in delectable milk chocolate. Buy these Reese's Peanut Butter Trees for stuffing stockings, filling the candy dish or stocking your pantry for sweet snacking all winter long.

O Reese's Tree, O Reese's Tree, how delicious are your branches. The holiday classic is back and as sweet as ever, with smooth peanut butter covered in delectable milk chocolate. Buy these Reese's Peanut Butter Trees for stuffing stockings, filling the candy dish or stocking your pantry for sweet snacking all winter long. Reese's Mini Trees: Unwrapped mini Reese's Trees bring the classic chocolate-and-peanut butter combination into a festive seasonal shape. The resealable pouch is made for treating yourself, gifting and holiday sharing, bringing back a beloved tree-shaped treat that feels right at home under the lights.

Unwrapped mini Reese's Trees bring the classic chocolate-and-peanut butter combination into a festive seasonal shape. The resealable pouch is made for treating yourself, gifting and holiday sharing, bringing back a beloved tree-shaped treat that feels right at home under the lights. Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie: Warm snickerdoodle cookie flavor meets classic Hershey's Kisses candies in a festive seasonal bag. The format brings nostalgic baked-cookie warmth to candy dishes, sharing occasions, and holiday baking moments, like a fresh-from-the-oven favorite wrapped in foil.

Warm snickerdoodle cookie flavor meets classic Hershey's Kisses candies in a festive seasonal bag. The format brings nostalgic baked-cookie warmth to candy dishes, sharing occasions, and holiday baking moments, like a fresh-from-the-oven favorite wrapped in foil. Kit Kat Peppermint Stick: Crisp Kit Kat wafers meet bright peppermint flavor in a festive standard-size bar. Also available in snack size, the seasonal format offers a refreshing twist for stockings, candy dishes, and individual treats, with a cool snap made for the holidays.

Crisp Kit Kat wafers meet bright peppermint flavor in a festive standard-size bar. Also available in snack size, the seasonal format offers a refreshing twist for stockings, candy dishes, and individual treats, with a cool snap made for the holidays. Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar: Creamy Hershey's milk chocolate bars feature festive Grinch packaging in a giftable 6-pack. The multipack is sized for stockings, sharing and small holiday gifts, adding a mischievous pop of holiday character to a classic chocolate favorite.

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