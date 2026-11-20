Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hershey's Kisses, The Hershey Company

Hershey's Kisses To Debut Holiday Wrapping Foil on Cyber Monday

Now you can wrap your gifts to look like Hershey's Kisses — Hershey is debuting official holiday wrapping foil on Cyber Monday.

Article Summary Hershey’s Kisses Holiday Wrapping Foil arrives on Cyber Monday, turning gifts into candy-inspired holiday packages.

The Hershey’s Kisses wrapping collection includes silver, red, green, and a custom design with plume-style ribbon.

Hershey’s Kisses Holiday Wrapping Foil goes on sale November 30 at 9am ET through a dedicated section of the shop.

The limited Hershey’s Kisses gift wrap set will cost $19.99 and will be available only while supplies last.

The Hershey Company has got a special item coming on Cyber Monday, as they will debut Hershey's Kisses Holiday Wrapping Foil. Yes, you can wrap your holiday gifts in the same colors and style as the chocolate treat itself, since the company offers several shades of wrapping paper and official bows that match the ribbons that come out of the top of each one. It's basically just a fun kind of wrapping to put on all of your gifts if you're into the candy. Might not look exactly like it, but it's as close as you'll come without getting artistic. We have mroe info below, as they will go on sale on November 30 at 9am ET, sold through a specific section of their shop for $19.99 while supplies last.

Make Your Gifts Look Like Hershey's Kisses With Special Holiday Wrapping Foil

Hershey is there for every holiday moment, from sparking the season, from early planning and festive discoveries to baking, gifting, filling stockings and creating magic together. Playful flavors, beloved brands and convenient formats help make every celebration feel special through the final gift exchange. This season, Hershey's Kisses is taking its iconic foil beyond the candy bowl with a limited-edition holiday gift-wrapping foil. Inspired by the festive foils, the new wrapping foil brings the joy of unwrapping Kisses to the presents under the tree. The collection comes in three colorways – silver, red and green – plus a fourth custom design inspired by Hershey's Kisses, all complemented by a plume-inspired ribbon.

"People are finding new ways to make holiday traditions fit their lives while holding onto the moments and favorites they love," said Samantha Siegal, Senior Director, Marketing, The Hershey Company. "Our holiday portfolio brings both together, pairing familiar favorites with playful flavors, new formats and sweet-and-salty choices for the way people gather, give and celebrate today."

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