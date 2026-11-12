Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Reese's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, The Hershey Company

Hershey's Unveils New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie

If you want to take Thanksgiving to a new level, Hershey has unveiled the biggest cup they have with the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie

Article Summary Hershey’s is bringing back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, a giant 9-inch dessert packed with classic chocolate and peanut butter.

The three-pound Reese’s pie is designed to be sliced and shared, making it a standout Thanksgiving dessert for candy fans.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie goes on sale Monday, November 16 at 9 a.m. ET for $50 each, with a two-pie order limit.

First launched in 2021 and quickly sold out, the returning Reese’s Pie aims to become a new Thanksgiving tradition.

The Hershey Company revealed a new item this week designed to give your Thanksgiving dinner a boost: the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie. This is, quite literally, a pie-sized cup, as you're getting a three-pound treat created to be cut up like a pie and served as dessert. It is quite literally the stuff of candy-lover dreams, and if you aren't already in a food coma before you kick back and watch the football game, this will get you there! So how do you get one? They're selling them on a very specific website, which will open on Monday, November 16 at 9 a.m. ET. They will sell them for $50 per pie, with a limit of two per order, while supplies last. You can find out more details from the official announcement below.

Bring The Biggest Cup to Thanksgiving With The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie

The holidays can be stressful. Dessert doesn't have to be. This year, skip the baking, as the Reese's brand is bringing back its supersized Reese's Pie, while supplies last, this Thanksgiving. The 9-inch peanut butter cup pie is comprised of over three pounds of the candy's iconic chocolate and peanut butter. It's everything fans love about Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, only big enough to share and take center stage at Thanksgiving dinner. First introduced as a limited-time offer in 2021, the Reese's Pie was a huge hit with fans, selling out quickly. Now it's back to settle the holiday's biggest dessert debate once and for all. Because let's face it: Thanksgiving is great, but Thanksgiving with a giant Reese's? Even better.

"Thanksgiving is a celebration of tradition, but even the most beloved traditions leave room for reinvention," said Samantha Siegal, Senior Director of Marketing for Reese's at The Hershey Company. "The overwhelming response to our original Reese's Pie proved that a fresh take on a holiday classic can create something truly special. Its return reflects what Reese's does best: bringing chocolate and peanut butter together in unexpected ways and giving fans a new tradition worth celebrating."

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