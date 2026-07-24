Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Rick and Morty, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: president curtis, sdcc

Hitting The Adult Swim SDCC Activation Early With President Curtis

Hitting the Adult Swim San Diego Comic-Con Activation early with President Curtis before sticking your hand in the "free hole"...

Article Summary Adult Swim’s SDCC press preview offered an early look at games, rides, giveaways, and the fan-favorite Free Hole swag stop.

The Rambler ride dropped fans into Rick and Morty chaos, ending with President Curtis teasing his spinoff show.

Adult Swim activation highlights included plushie slingshots, Haha You Clowns mini golf, and Common Side Effects prizes.

Adult Swim on the Green runs free at Bayfront Park daily, with exclusive prizes for the first 700 fans each day.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Cynthia Walser popped by the Adult Swim activation at San Diego Comic-Con to tell us what was what… "I made it to Adult Swim for the press preview and did not have the complete experience…Several of the experiences were not open/ready, including a shaved-ice booth, one of the two rides, and a face-painting booth. I took pics of what was available and a video of The Rambler, a domed projection carnival ride sending you into Rick & Morty madness, culminating in a message from President Curtis promoting his spinoff show."

So what was up and running? "Stick your hand into the 'Free Hole' and be handed random swag such as a tiny plastic hand, a fan, a reusable cup, sunglasses, and more. At the President Curtis booth, slingshot a plushie into a rotating alien board, and if you are on target, receive the plushie! "Haha You Clowns" mini golf! I believe you receive a themed golf ball after playing. And fetch a prize out of the Common Side Effects fountain using ridiculous long arms and tiny hands." Reach out, and who knows what you will find… here's a photo gallery including shots from another friend of Bleeding Cool, Isabelle Carty.

Adult Swim on the Green at Bayfront Park is a free fan festival with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and more, running 1 pm – 10 pm daily, or until 4 pm on Sunday. The first 700 fans who attend daily will also receive exclusive prizes. Once the sun goes down, the entertainment continues with nightly programming as seen in the Bleeding Cool SDCC Party List…

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