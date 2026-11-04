Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: hostess, Twinkies

Hostess Releases Snickerdoodle Twinkies & More For The Holidays

Hostess has released a new line of speciality flavors across multiple products for the holidays, including the new Snickerdoodle Twinkies

Article Summary Hostess unveils its 2026 holiday snack lineup, led by new Snickerdoodle Twinkies with a cozy spiced crème filling.

New Hostess Donettes bring hot cocoa and marshmallow flavor, turning mini donuts into a festive holiday treat.

Hostess Holiday Cupcakes and Holiday Sno Balls return with seasonal flair, adding classic favorites to the lineup.

Hostess also introduces Stuffed Coffee Cakes at Walmart, pairing cinnamon streusel with vanilla-flavored crème.

Hostess has revealed a new set of holiday items, putting a new spin on some of their most popular items. The big one in the mix is the new Snickerdoodle Twinkies, as they have replaced the cream filling with a snickerdoodle taste, offering something a little different to the familiar sponge cake treat. (If it were us, we would have brought back the strawberry filling they had back in the '90s, give them a little more red and white before Christmas, but that's just our personal preference.) We have more details on all of the new flavors below as they'll be hitting grocery shelves soon, with a few of them being Walmart exclusives.

Hostess Rolls Out Several Items For The 2026 Holidays

New Hostess Snickerdoodle-Flavored Twinkies Cakes : Inspired by the classic cookies, new Snickerdoodle Twinkies bring the heart of holiday baking to the snack aisle. The treats include the iconic soft sponge cake and delicious crème with the comforting flavor of snickerdoodle spice.

: Inspired by the classic cookies, new Snickerdoodle bring the heart of holiday baking to the snack aisle. The treats include the iconic soft sponge cake and delicious crème with the comforting flavor of snickerdoodle spice. Hostess Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Flavored Donettes Mini Donuts : Crafted to deliver the cozy comfort of a warm mug of hot chocolate, these treats feature yummy cocoa flavor and a delicious glaze, creating a nostalgic feeling with every bite.

: Crafted to deliver the cozy comfort of a warm mug of hot chocolate, these treats feature yummy cocoa flavor and a delicious glaze, creating a nostalgic feeling with every bite. Hostess Holiday Cupcakes : The soft chocolate cake and icing fans know and love is given a bit of seasonal magic with festive sprinkles that add a fun twist on this classic favorite.

: The soft chocolate cake and icing fans know and love is given a bit of seasonal magic with festive sprinkles that add a fun twist on this classic favorite. Hostess Holiday Sno Balls Cakes: Nothing reflects snowy, whimsical fun like Sno Balls, and Hostess Holiday Sno Balls feature fluffy marshmallow, sweet coconut, and rich chocolate cake, capturing the taste and magic of the season.

In addition, the brand is launching a twist on its popular Coffee Cakes with Hostess Stuffed Coffee Cakes, exclusively available at Walmart. The popular combination of moist coffee cake with cinnamon streusel is complemented with a delicious vanilla-flavored creme.

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