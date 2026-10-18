Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Hobby Knife, HOZO

HOZO Launches Brand-New Precision Hobby Knife

HOZO has introduxed their own percision Hobby Knife for those who want a portable design with several blade options for different jobs.

Article Summary HOZO launches its new Hobby Knife, a portable precision cutting tool with a modular design and 10 blade options.

The HOZO Hobby Knife uses a magnetic handle and contact-free blade swap system for faster, safer changes.

A full-aluminum hexagonal handle, textured grip, and balanced build give the HOZO Hobby Knife added control.

HOZO includes a compact case with blade storage, cutting mat, and three working modes for makers on the go.

HOZO has added a new precision tool to its lineup with the launch of the Hobby Knife. Technically, the item is still being funded through Kickstarter, but it has already reached its funding goal, and HOZO tends to deliver on its products, so it feels safe to talk about. As you can see here, this is a multi-tool in which you can change out the blade type at the top with a magnetic handle, so you can quickly change to whatever you need for the project at hand. It also has a special case with its own cutting mat and small storage compartment inside to make everything mroe compact and portable. You can order your own for $60 on the Kickstarter page, as they will ship sometime in November.

HOZO Launches Brand-New Precision Hobby Knife

The modular blade system provides multiple options for different materials and techniques. It offers 10 options designed to support a wider range of creative applications, from everyday cutting to detailed carving, sawing, and filing. Six versatile flat blades cover common cutting needs, including standard, long, curved, and double-edge configurations for different materials and cutting techniques.

At the heart of HOZO Hobby Knife is a stainless-steel magnetic collet and a contact-free blade-replacement system designed to simplify blade changes while keeping the handle away from the cutting edge. The magnetic blade holder works alongside a modular blade case, while dedicated magnetic blade slots keep spare blades securely stored point-down, helping prevent blades from shifting or rattling inside the case.

The Hobby Knife's full-aluminum hexagonal handle is designed to prevent rolling when placed on a work surface, while the raised ring and textured grip provide additional control during detailed work. The handle is balanced to provide a natural feel in the hand, with the overall design developed around the precision and control required for intricate making. The modular blade case is designed to keep the full blade collection neatly organized while supporting safer disposal of used blades. Magnetic slots hold blades securely in dedicated positions, while an automatic blade feed system helps streamline access to replacement blades.

HOZO Hobby Knife is also designed around HOZO's Neo workflow, connecting the cutting stage with the complete making journey of measuring, marking, cutting and sanding. The Neo series is built around a connected workflow that evolves alongside the needs of makers and their projects, bringing together tools designed to support different stages of hands-on creation.

Design: Full-aluminum hexagonal handle designed to prevent rolling, press-to-release design to replace blades, balanced construction designed to feel comfortable and controlled during precision work

Full-aluminum hexagonal handle designed to prevent rolling, press-to-release design to replace blades, balanced construction designed to feel comfortable and controlled during precision work Blade System: Stainless steel magnetic collet and contact-free blade replacement system. Magnetic blade holder with modular blade case, dedicated magnetic blade slots designed to hold blades point-down and prevent movement inside the case

Stainless steel magnetic collet and contact-free blade replacement system. Magnetic blade holder with modular blade case, dedicated magnetic blade slots designed to hold blades point-down and prevent movement inside the case Configuration: Slide-and-unfold design offering twice the space and three working modes

Slide-and-unfold design offering twice the space and three working modes Applications: Card making, leathercraft, 3D printing, woodcraft, Gundam models, architecture models, jewelry making, scrapbooking, cosplay props, dioramas, sticker making, and military models

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!