Posted in: Atlus, Pop Culture, SEGA, Technology | Tagged: Hyte

HYTE Releases New 30th Anniversary Persona Accessories

HYTE has teamed up with SEGA and Atlus to release a new set of PC accessories for the 30th Anniversary of the Persona series.

Article Summary HYTE teams with SEGA and Atlus for Persona 30th Anniversary PC accessories, including keycaps, desk pads, and more.

The Persona 30th Anniversary keycap set features Cherry profile, MX-compatible, dye-sublimated PBT caps for many layouts.

Two Persona desk pads spotlight protagonists across the series, pairing collectible style with a large, smooth gaming surface.

An acrylic diorama stand unites all five Wild Card heroes, while Anime Expo 2026 attendees can see the collection in person.

HYTE has revealed several new items for Persona's 30th Anniversary, as they've teamed with SEGA and Atlus to celebrate the occasion. The company has created a new set of keycaps, as well as a special diorama and a pair of mouse pads that are the perfect fit for fans obsessed with the franchise. If you're at Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, you can see these at the iBUYPOWER booth, which is in the West Hall at Booth #2342. We have more details on the collection below, as they are now on their website.

HYTE Reveal Several New Persona 30th Anniversary Items

Persona 30th Anniversary Keycap Set

Thirty years is a long time to carry a franchise in your chest; from Mikage-cho to Inaba to the Metaverse, every era left its mark, and this keycap set is for us who still carry the stories and memories close. The journey to September doesn't stop here — but your setup should look like it's ready for the next adventure.

Profile: Cherry profile, MX-compatible keycaps

Materials: Dye-sublimated PBT plastic

Base Kit Compatibility: 133 caps, fits the majority of all keyboard layouts, including 60%, 65%, 75%, TKL, and full-size keyboards, with coverage for a 6.25u spacebar

Compatible with ANSI and UK/ISO

Desk Pad A/B

Every era has a face. The ones who carried the Dark Hour, survived the Midnight Channel, and stole hearts across the Metaverse. A statement piece that brightens your collection is the perfect finishing touch to celebrate this momentous anniversary. We've put protagonists who've defined a generation, standing together for the first time across three decades. A perfectly color-complementary keycap set, the one you put down and leave there because nothing else suits it.

900 x 400mm for that 360 no scope

Silky smooth 28 SPI (Stitches Per Square Inch) for your mouse to glide like a world-class ice skater

To look good (and hide the dust you don't clean)

Because we hate it when our arms rub against the surface of our desk, too

Inspired by: you, and all the awesome things you'll do here <3

Acrylic Diorama Stand

The Wild Card was never just one person. This centerpiece brings all five together in three dimensions, a subtle accent to finish a memorious collection.

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