Posted in: Interview, LEGO, Pop Culture | Tagged: chainsaw, lego, STIHL, Tyler Clites

Interview: Tyler Clites Talks Making Custom LEGO STIHL Boss Chainsaw

Tyler Clites chatted with us about a new promotion with STIHL, as he created a customized Boss Chainsaw completely out of LEGO bricks.

Article Summary LEGO artist Tyler Clites reveals how a custom STIHL MS 271 Farm Boss chainsaw build came together brick by brick.

Clites discusses turning a childhood love of LEGO into a career creating custom kits, models, and sculptures.

The interview breaks down how a real chainsaw helped Tyler Clites match dimensions, angles, and key LEGO details.

Clites shares the biggest challenge in the LEGO chainsaw build, plus STIHL’s reaction to the finished replica.

STIHL decided to do a different kind of promotion for one of their signature items, as they turned to LEGO brick builder and artist Tyler Clites to make a special kind of item. Clites sat down with all of his tools and ingenuity, and decided to make a custom LEGO STIHL Boss Chainsaw, a one-of-a-kind item, glued together and made to look as close to a 1-to-1 replica as he could. We got a chance to chat with Clites about the chainsaw he made and working with the company on this unique collaboration.

Brick By Brick, He Built a LEGO Chainsaw! A Chat With Tyler Clites

BC: Hey Tyler! First off, how have things been going for you this year?

TC: This year is going really well! I obviously love building with LEGO bricks, but I also love building my business that makes fun projects like the STIHL chainsaw a reality. This year has been a lot of working to grow the business, the team behind it, and the relationships with our awesome clients.

What first got you into LEGO building as a kid, and what were some of your favorite sets growing up?

As a kid, I really gravitated towards Castle sets, but I loved just about any LEGO set I could get my hands on. I have a pretty broad interest when it comes to LEGO. My favorite theme LEGO has ever created is the Adventurers line from 1998-2000.

At what point did you decide to start doing it as a career and make custom blocks and builds for a living?

During college, I started getting clients who reached out asking for their logo in LEGO bricks. I worked for a while for some other LEGO design businesses as a creative director. After our success on the first season of LEGO Masters, the boost in notoriety was invaluable in establishing my own business around building custom kits, models, and sculptures for clients.

What are some of the craziest designs you're proud of and enjoyed making?

I've definitely had some unique requests, and that is one of the things I love about what I do. Each client has a totally different idea of what they want to bring to life in LEGO bricks. I've designed and built a 6-foot sunscreen bottle for La Roche-Posay as well as an 8-foot by 8-foot quarry for Rolls-Royce. Probably the craziest and most unique model I've done is a cartoon sperm character for Fellow.

How did the opportunity to work with the STIHL MS 271 Farm Boss Chainsaw come about?

STIHL reached out to us with a very clear concept of what they wanted us to create. They were generous in supplying me with the real-life chainsaw to ensure we could make the model as accurate as possible. I'm delighted that STIHL wanted to truly partner on the project and allow my business to be featured so prominently.

What was it like for you researching this chainsaw and figuring out which pieces worked best to make it?

Working off of the real-life chainsaw was incredibly helpful. It allowed me to easily compare dimensions, angles, and shapes with different LEGO bricks to find the perfect piece.

Any complications in making it fit together and be a good replica? How long did it take you to finish building it?

One area that was complicated to build was the black handle that wraps around the chainsaw. I went through several different versions before I decided on the final design. I wanted the model able to be held like the real-life chainsaw. Ensuring that the handle was strong enough was a challenge, but one that I was able to handle (no pun intended).

What did the company think of the final product, and what was your personal opinion on the final version?

They were thrilled! I don't know what their expectations were for the model, but I certainly hope we exceeded it.

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