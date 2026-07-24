Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Music, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: billie joe armstrong, Bruce Dickinson, fandom, Green Day, iron maiden, sdcc

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson at San Diego Comic-Con Fandom Party

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Played A Celeb-Filled San Diego Comic-Con Fandom Party, Bleeding Cool went, took pics and videos...

Article Summary Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson hit the San Diego Comic-Con Fandom Party stage with The Cover-Ups, opening with Bowie.

Front-row and crowd-shot videos capture Bruce Dickinson joining Billie Joe Armstrong’s band at the SDCC bash.

The San Diego Comic-Con Fandom Party at the Hard Rock Hotel mixed live music, Halo activations, drinks, and merch.

Bruce Dickinson’s Comic-Con run continues with his Eisner Awards appearance, highlighting his long-running comics fandom.

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson joined The Cover-Ups band to play at the Fandom Party at San Diego Comic-Con, kicking off with a cover of David Bowie's All The Young Dudes. Bruce Dickinson is a big comic book fan and will be presenting the Eisner Awards tonight at SDCC. Though we usually see him at the London Film And Comic Con with his own graphic novel or hanging out with Simon Bisley. Thanks to friends of Bleeding Cool, Martin Weingarten, for that video from the front row, and Anthony January for the video below, further back…

As the Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List says "Fandom Party 2026, Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, 7pm-11pm. Presented by Xbox's Halo: Campaign Evolved, attendees will be treated to a performance by The Coverups, the cover band fronted by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Halo: Campaign Evolved dedicated gaming area, complete with a themed photo opportunity. -196 Freeze Point experience from Suntory Global Spirits, inspired by Japanese convenience store culture and featuring fruit-forward vodka seltzers, as well as exclusive merchandise from Z2 Comics tied to the upcoming graphic novel and film …And Out Comes the Wolf." The Fandom Party opened its doors early, as Bleeding Cool friend Steph Noel and her brother turned up for the merch and the gaming before it all kicked off…

While Anthony January was there to schmooze with other friends of Bleeding Cool, and hit the celebrity photo line!

Does Jim Lee have "help! I'm being kidnapped by a friend of Bleeding Cool" look about him there?

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