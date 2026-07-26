Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: JackSepticEye, make a wish, Thankmas

Jacksepticeye Partners With Make-A-Wish For Thankmas 2026

Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin announced a new major partner for Thankmas 2026: Make-A-Wish will join this year's fundraising effort.

Article Summary Jacksepticeye announced Make-A-Wish as the major charity partner for Thankmas 2026, launching this year’s Wishmas campaign.

Thankmas returns after a 2025 pause with an expanded six-month fundraising effort led by Jacksepticeye and Tiltify.

Jacksepticeye’s Thankmas 2026 will culminate in a special livestream on December 5, 2026, on his YouTube channel.

A longtime Make-A-Wish supporter, Jacksepticeye has helped grant 30-plus wishes and aims to inspire more community giving.

Seán "⁠Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin announced this past week that he has a new major partner for Thankmas 2026, as Make-A-Wish has joined the annual fundraising effort. If you're not already aware of this, Thankmas is an annual creator-led charitable fundraising initiative created by the YouTuber, working with Tiltify to raise funds, which are then donated to the cause of the year. Jacksepticeye has worked with Make-A-Wish in the past, helping grant several wishes to kids who wanted to meet him, so it seems pretty natural he would work with them to help their efforts. We have more details below as the campaign has already kicked off.

Jacksepticeye Will Work With Make-A-Wish For Thankmas 2026

Since launching in 2017, Thankmas has united creators and their communities to raise millions of dollars for charitable causes around the world. Following a pause in 2025, Thankmas returns this year with Make-A-Wish as its beneficiary and an expanded six-month fundraising effort, known as Wishmas, designed to give creators and supporters more time to participate and drive impact. The campaign will culminate in December when audiences can tune in to Seán's YouTube channel on December 5, 2026, for a special Thankmas livestream event. Previous participants include Jack Black, Markiplier and Bella Poarch, and this year's full lineup will be announced prior to the event.

A longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, Seán has helped grant more than 30 wishes and has championed wish-granting through his content and charitable fundraising efforts. For children facing a critical illness, a wish can provide hope, strength, and a sense of normalcy. Research shows that wishes can build the emotional and physical strength needed to help children fight their illness and improve quality of life. But for every wish Make-A-Wish grants, two more children are still waiting for a wish.

Participants can contribute through livestreams, fundraising events, and digital content, helping Make-A-Wish move closer to its vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

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