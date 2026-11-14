Posted in: Events, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: JackSepticEye, make a wish, Thankmas

Jacksepticeye To Host Thankmas Event For Make-A-Wish on December 5

Jacksepticeye is bringing back his popular Thankmas livestream event, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, taking place on December 5

Article Summary Jacksepticeye’s Thankmas returns December 5, 2026, with a special livestream supporting Make-A-Wish.

Jacksepticeye and Tiltify are expanding the campaign with Wishmas, a six-month fundraising season for fans and creators.

Make-A-Wish says each granted wish brings hope and strength, yet two more eligible children are still waiting.

Jacksepticeye has helped grant 30-plus wishes, with this year’s Thankmas lineup to be revealed before the event.

Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin and Make-A-Wish have come together to announce that his annual Thankmas charity fundraising event will return on December 5. If you haven't seen any of the livestreams before, this is basically a cavalcade of stars from the content creator world getting together for a day to help raise funds for whichever charity Seán has chosen. You can read all the details from the announcement below as we look forward to seeing the chaotic surprises they have in store this time around.

Jacksepticeye To Host Thankmas Event For Make-A-Wish on December 5

This year, Thankmas also includes Wishmas, a six-month season of giving that gives creators and fans more time to make an impact for children with critical illnesses. Through fundraising, livestreaming and digital content, communities can come together throughout the summer and fall before culminating at the annual Thankmas livestream in December. The campaign is hosted on Tiltify, the creator fundraising platform that powers Thankmas, giving creators and communities the tools to start a fundraiser in minutes and turn any type of content into wish-granting impact. Supporters can learn more, donate or start a fundraiser at Thankmas.tiltify.com.

For children facing a critical illness, a wish can provide hope, strength, and a sense of normalcy. Research shows that wishes can build the emotional and physical strength needed to help children fight their illness and improve quality of life. But for every wish Make-A-Wish grants, two more children are still waiting for a wish. A longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, Seán has helped grant more than 30 wishes and has championed wish granting through his content and charitable fundraising efforts.

For wish alum Billy, meeting Seán was life-changing. Living with a critical illness that requires more than three hours of daily medical care, Billy said Seán's videos helped distract him from the pain and gave him something to look forward to. During his wish, Billy and Seán bonded over comics, space, movies, and gaming, and Seán encouraged Billy's dream of becoming a creator. When Billy's mother said the experience had "made his year," Billy quietly added, "It made my life!"

Since launching in 2017, Thankmas has united creators and their communities to raise millions of dollars for charitable causes around the world. Following a pause in 2025, Thankmas returns this year with Make-A-Wish as its beneficiary and an expanded six-month fundraising effort, known as Wishmas, designed to give creators and supporters more time to participate and drive impact. Participants can contribute through livestreams, fundraising events and digital content, helping Make-A-Wish move closer to its vision of granting the wish of every eligible child. The campaign will culminate in December when audiences can tune in to Seán's YouTube channel on December 5, 2026, for a special Thankmas livestream event. Previous participants include Jack Black, Markiplier and Bella Poarch, and this year's full lineup will be announced prior to the event.

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