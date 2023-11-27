Posted in: Books, Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mercy Of Gods, newlitg

James S.A. Corey's Mercy Of Gods- The Daily LITG, 26th November, 2022

The writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck have a new a space opera trilogy series of novels called The Mercy of Gods.

The writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who wrote the Expanse novels under the pseudonym James S.A. Corey, have a new a space opera trilogy series of novels called The Mercy of Gods. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

A few other comics stories you might prefer

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.

creator of Karmic Agenda. Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.

co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate. Daniel Thompson , owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment

, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment Drew Edward Johnson , Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.

, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society. Michael Hunter , co-creator of Pandemonium.

, co-creator of Pandemonium. Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.

