Posted in: Books, Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mercy Of Gods, newlitg
James S.A. Corey's Mercy Of Gods- The Daily LITG, 26th November, 2022
The writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck have a new a space opera trilogy series of novels called The Mercy of Gods.
Article Summary
- Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck launch a new trilogy, The Mercy of Gods.
- The daily roundup includes updates on TV, comics, movies, and games.
- The Mercy of Gods gains traction as one of the most-read Bleeding Cool stories.
- Explore the LITG archives for popular stories from the past years in comics.
The writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who wrote the Expanse novels under the pseudonym James S.A. Corey, have a new a space opera trilogy series of novels called The Mercy of Gods. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Mercy Of The Gods
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later
- Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: My 14 Thoughts About "The Star Beast"
- The Marvel Comic That Was Adapted For Tonight's Doctor Who: Star Beast
- Star Trek: Picard S03: Blass on Recreating Enterprise-D & What Got Cut
- CM Punk Returns to WWE, Humiliates AEW at Survivor Series
- Star Trek: Khan & Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Offers Project Update
- Monopoly Go! Releases New Holiday Content Ahead Of Special Holiday
- Beast World Gossip: Part One; Beast Boy No More? (Spoilers)
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- A Look Ahead At Gabbie Benda's Serendipity Graphic Novel For 2026
- Andy Hirsch Sells Ralph Graphic Novel Rights to First Second
- Vicky Fang Sells Rights To Her New Graphic Novel Series, One Mad Cat
- The Mercy Of The Gods in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022
LITG one year ago, Walking Dead Alternatives
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- Grant Morrison Wrote The Question & Blue Beetle As Them & Mark Millar
- NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Mark Hamill Rumor Debunked
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Donates $15 Million To Create A Justice League
- Mark Gruenwald's Ashes In New Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions
- Peacemaker: Dee Snider Praises Gunn, Cena Series' Hair Metal Messaging
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Xurkitree Raid Guide For Pok├⌐mon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Releases Third Free Update
- Kodansha USA's Manga For The Autumn 2023 – One Year Later
- Blue Beetle and the Holiday of Death in Mystery Men #30, at Auction
- Tony Lee Doctor Who 50th Anniversary IDW Proposal That Wasn't Part Two
- Tales From The Quarantine For Christmas? I Guess We'll Have To See…
- The Origin Story Of Claire Lim And Her Dark Well
- Walking Dead Alternatives in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022
LITG two years ago, The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving
- The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving
- Today Is Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week
- Tonight Is Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- The Last Duel: Why Ridley Scott's Medieval Movie Really Bombed
- Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- I Am Not Entirely Sure The Hyatt Has Thought These Signs Through
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con 2021 To The Other (VIDEO)
- Promise Collection 1948: Riddles and Unknowns
- Bad Idea Sells Used Stickers For $14, Sneaks News Of Surprise Comic
- San Diego Mayor Opens And Walks Through Comic-Con Museum (VIDEO)
- The Comic Book Creator Credits In Hawkeye Episodes One And Two
- Exclusive SDCC Poster If You Kickstart Whilce Portacio Stone Omnibus
- I'll Be On Three Panels At San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition
- I Am Not Entirely Sure The Hyatt Has Thought These Signs Through
- How Many GI Joe? The Daily LITG, 26th November 2021
LITG three years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Wonder Woman's Green Lantern Look – Daily LITG, 26th November 2020
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- McFarlane Toys Has the Perfect Gifts for DC Comics Fans This Year
- Always Sunny, West Wing & More: 5 Thanksgiving Eps We're Thankful For
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
- Chris Claremont Reveals the Secret to Writing Single-Issue Comics
- Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Rescheduled – Fourth Time Lucky?
- Overstreet #50 and Dune: House Of Atreides #2 Get Second Printings
- They Fell From The Sky #1 in Mad Cave Studios February 2021 Solicits
- Safari Pearl Comics of Idaho Free Thanksgiving Meals for Customers
LITG four years ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.
And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Marvel Comics' First Gay Couple Revealed – But It Doesn't End Well
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Hasbro Releases "Monopoly: Longest Game Ever" Edition
- Shane Davis Asks Dealers Not to Buy Original Comics Art From His Stolen Portfolio
- Frank Cho Mash Up of Avengers: Infinity War and Frozen 2 (SPOILERS)
- Gossip: Second Ongoing Spider-Man Title On The Way… Any Day Now
- Three Ways to Stop – Or At Least Hinder – Comics Piracy
- Creators and Critics Talk Comic Book Piracy and Its Effects
LITG five years ago, showed us what $4000 of comics looked like
And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- 54 Comic Book Cyber Monday Deals For Today…
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- Instead of Answers, Marvel Delivers Nothing But Questions for #XMenMonday
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.
- Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.
- Daniel Thompson, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment
- Drew Edward Johnson, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.
- Michael Hunter, co-creator of Pandemonium.
- Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey