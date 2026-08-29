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JBL Expands Headset Lineup With Quantum 520X and Quantum 120

JBL has expanded their gaming headset lineup with two new additions in the form of the Quantum 520X and the Quantum 120 designs.

Article Summary JBL expands its gaming headset lineup with the Quantum 520X wireless model and the budget-friendly Quantum 120.

Quantum 520X supports PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox, and PlayStation, with up to 37 hours of battery life.

Both JBL headsets feature 50 mm drivers, JBL Spatial Sound, and a detachable 6 mm cardioid boom mic.

Priced at $130 and $50, the JBL Quantum 520X and Quantum 120 target flexible play and everyday comfort.

JBL has revealed two new designs to expand its gaming headset lineup, as it showed off the Quantum 520X and Quantum 120. Each one delivers a little something different at two different price points, as the wireless Quantum 520X gives players a flexible experience across PC, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, Android, Xbox, and PlayStation, while the wired Quantum 120 offers reliable, high-quality audio with a lightweight, comfortable design for PC, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and all gaming consoles. We have more details below as the Quantum 520X is going for $130, while the Quantum 120 is being sold for $50.

JBL Launches The Quantum 520X and Quantum 120 Headsets

Featuring 50 mm carbon dynamic drivers, the JBL Quantum 520X and 120 deliver powerful, immersive audio at all levels, letting you hear every detail – from distant footsteps to a subtle pin drop. Sense your opponent's every move, from any direction, as JBL Spatial Sound puts you in the center of the action. Whether someone is running towards you or sneaking up from behind, you'll always be one step ahead. Playing with friends? The detachable 6 mm cardioid boom mic on all headsets keeps your voice clear and focused through those high-stakes battles, so your team will never miss a callout.

Now featuring a silicone headband, breathable fabric ear-cushions, and up to 37 hours of battery life in the JBL Quantum 520X, JBL's wireless headsets keep you powered through any game, all day long. Whether you're playing on Xbox, PlayStation, or mobile, the JBL Quantum 520X delivers a seamless audio experience across your favorite platforms, offering universal connectivity wherever you game. For a reliable wired connection, the JBL Quantum 120 offers seamless, high-quality audio in a comfortable, lightweight design that packs in essential features and delivers great sound. For sound just the way you like it, you can now customize your sound, mic, and profile settings with JBL QuantumENGINE.

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