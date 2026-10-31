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JBL Has Introduced The New JBLL150 Classic Speakers

JBL has introduced a new line of speakers to their catalog, as they harken back to the classic era with the JBLL150 Classic Speakers

Article Summary JBL unveils the L150 Classic, a new flagship floorstanding speaker inspired by the brand’s iconic 1970s designs.

The three-way JBL L150 Classic pairs a 15-inch woofer, 6.5-inch midrange, and titanium dome tweeter for realism.

JBL’s vented bass-reflex cabinet, front ports, and adjustable controls deliver deep bass down to 33 Hz or 30.5 Hz.

Finished in walnut veneer with a black Quadrex grille, the JBL L150 Classic arrives in 2027 for $10,000 per pair.

Harman Luxury Audio Group today announced a new line of speakers coming to JBL, asd they unveiled the JBLL150 Classic. These will serve as the new flagship design of its acclaimed Classic Series, inspired by models from the 1970's. This three-way floorstanding design has been designed to complement the audio of contemporary acoustic engineering by providing a sense of realism that is coveted by audiophiles. We have the finer details about them below, as they'll hit the market in 2027 for $10K per pair.

JBL Goes Back To The '70s With The JBLL150 Classic

Inspired by the legendary JBL models of the 1970s, the L150 Classic maintains the visual identity of the original Classic Series designs while incorporating modern drivers, crossover design, and acoustic tuning. Its large-format 15-inch architecture provides the dynamic headroom, bass authority, and effortless presentation that have long distinguished JBL's most respected loudspeakers.

At the foundation of the system is a 15-inch (380mm) Pure Pulp Differential Drive woofer with a cast frame, delivering powerful, precise bass. A 6.5-inch (165mm) polymer-coated Pure Pulp midrange driver, also built on a cast frame, handles the midrange, while a 1-inch (28mm) titanium dome tweeter mated to an advanced waveguide and acoustic lens creates an enhanced soundstage. Crossover points at 310 Hz and 1.8 kHz bring the three drivers together as one coherent voice.

The cabinet is engineered with the same intent. An angled profile with a sloped front baffle directs sound toward the listener, and the vented, bass-reflex enclosure with dual front ports extends low-frequency response to 33 Hz. Front-panel high- and low-frequency level attenuators allow listeners to tailor the presentation to their room and personal taste, with the +2 dB low-frequency setting reaching down to 30.5 Hz. Visually, the L150 Classic is pure JBL. A natural walnut wood veneer is paired with the vintage black Quadrex foam grille and iconic JBL styling, presented at a scale befitting the flagship of the series.

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