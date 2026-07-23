Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ebenezer, johnny depp, sdcc

Johnny Depp, Cosplaying As Ebenezer Scrooge At San Diego Comic-Con

Eyes On Johnny Depp, Cosplaying As Ebenezer Scrooge At San Diego Comic-Con this week. It seems...

Article Summary Johnny Depp was spotted at San Diego Comic-Con in full Ebenezer Scrooge makeup, turning a secret offsite into a buzzed-about reveal.

Whispers around the Gaslamp District pointed to a hidden Ebenezer activation, previously masked by a fake Victorian Sushi Restaurant name.

The offsite appears themed as a snowy Victorian London setting, with fans and staff keeping details tightly under wraps during Comic-Con.

Johnny Depp’s Scrooge appearance ties directly to Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, the upcoming gothic holiday film opening in November.

Friend of Bleeding Cool Maureen Dawson told us, straight from the Gaslamp District of San Diego for Comic-Con, that "the super secret (lol) Ebenezer offsite is here, and no longer being called the 'Victorian Sushi Restaurant' (super secret code word, evgen more lol). My friend and I have been talking to the staff since yesterday, asking for info and checking in for coverage, and are awaiting further information. From what we saw last evening, before they pulled down the curtain, it looks super cool."

It does indeed. A glimpse of Victorian London Winter as the San Diego sun beats down from above. Another friend of Bleeding Cool, Courtney Anderson, got us the shot above… with the famous Scrooge and Marley sign, as well as a lot of crowd action. But why all the fuss, all of a sudden? Could it be? Could it really be? Yet another friend of Bleeding Cool, Martin Weingarten, got the angle…

There we have it. Yes, it's Ebenezer Scrooge. But more than that, this is actually Johnny Depp appearing at San Diego Comic-Con cosplaying in full make-up as the character he plays in the upcoming Ebenezer movie. And everyone doing their best to keep mit a secret. Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is an upcoming cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novella A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West, written by Nathaniel Halpern and out for the 13th of November 2026. Described as a thrilling gothic ghost story set in Dickens' London, emphasizing supernatural elements, redemption, and a darker, atmospheric take on the holiday tale, it has Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge in heavy prosthetics/makeup, and co-stars Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Sir Ian McKellen, Tramell Tillman, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Charlie Murphy, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and more… I wonder if Johnny Depp would be minded to join John Wick writer and creator Derek Kolstad at the Bad Idea Comics Party or Panels later this week?

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