Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Anime Expo 2026, Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Kaiju No. 8 The Game Reveals Anime Expo 2026 Plans

Akatsuki Games will bring Kaiju No. 8 The Game to Anime Expo 2026 (July 2-5) at the Los Angeles Convention Center, offering exclusive giveaways, in-game rewards and a convention-wide "Kaiju Hunt."

Article Summary Kaiju No. 8 The Game heads to Anime Expo 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2-5.

Akatsuki Games will host a Kaiju Code hunt with hidden QR codes that trigger character evolution scenes.

Fans who join the Kaiju No. 8 The Game booth activities can score exclusive rubber straps and serial codes.

The Anime Expo activation also includes convention-wide Kaiju Hunt fun and in-game Dimensional Crystal rewards.

Akatsuki Games revealed their plans for Anime Expo 2026, as they'll be bringing Kaiju No. 8 The Game to the floor. It's a modest booth, but the interactions will be fun as they will be giving away special items at the show, along with some in-game rewards for players, and a special convention-wide game called "Kaiju Hunt" for everyone to take part in. We have more details below as the event will take place July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game Takes Over Part of Anime Expo 2026

This year's booth features an interactive, technology-driven scavenger hunt designed to let fans witness the game's evolution over the past year.

The "Kaiju Code" Hunt: Attendees will hunt for QR codes hidden across the booth's walls and floors. Scanning these codes triggers spectacular character evolution sequences on the giant monitor.

Attendees will hunt for QR codes hidden across the booth's walls and floors. Scanning these codes triggers spectacular character evolution sequences on the giant monitor. Exclusive Giveaways: Participants in the interactive hunt will receive a random, exclusive rubber strap featuring chibi-style designs of the game's beloved characters.

Participants in the interactive hunt will receive a random, exclusive rubber strap featuring chibi-style designs of the game's beloved characters. In-Game Rewards: Players will also have the chance to score limited serial codes to redeem Dimensional Crystals (in-game currency).

About Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the original short animation Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream in Fall 2026, continuing to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

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