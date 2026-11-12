Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, E.L. Fudge Coins, Keebler

Keebler Has Created Its First-Ever Coin-Shaped Cookie

Keebler has decided to release a new kind of cookie, at least for them, as they dropped the first-ever coin-shaped cookie for the brand.

Article Summary Keebler debuts its first-ever coin-shaped cookie with new E.L. Fudge Coins, a fresh twist on the classic snack.

Keebler E.L. Fudge Coins pair vanilla shortbread with smooth fudge and feature 10 embossed Hollow Tree designs.

The new Keebler cookies are not replacing classic E.L. Fudge, but adding a fun, portable option for families.

Keebler E.L. Fudge Coins are at Walmart now for $3 per bag, with a national rollout planned for February 2027.

Keebler has a new kind of cookie in its lineup this month, breaking its own traditions to create the brand's first coin-shaped cookie. The new E.L. Fudge Coins are much like you'd expect, as they have taken the usual recipe of making a shortbread cookie with chocolate frosting in the middle, but instead of shaping them like the Keebler Elves who work tirelessly in the tree to make the cookies, they're now rounded out with more of a stamped look to them, featuring the elves in a different way.

These aren't replacing the traditional cookies they have made for decades; it's simply a new take, as we'll see how long they decide to keep them around. We have more info below as they're available at Walmart now for $3 per bag, with a national rollout happening in February 2027.

Keebler Releases E.L. Fudge Coins Cookies

E.L. Fudge Coins pair a classic vanilla shortbread cookie with a dip of smooth Keebler fudge. Each coin is embossed with one of 10 playful designs to transport you straight into the world of Keebler: the six Keebler Elves, Ernie's Spoon, Leo's Brush, the Magic Oven, and the Hollow Tree. Every handful offers a new Elf or Hollow Tree landmark to discover, bringing together nostalgia, imagination, and great taste. The cookies come in a resealable stand-up bag made for families on the move. The zipper closure keeps cookies fresh, and the bag's portable size makes it easy to toss in a backpack, lunch box, or car for snacking on the go and sharing with friends.

"Innovation has always been part of how the Elves bake, and E.L. Fudge Coins are a first for the brand," said Ian Wetzel, Director at Keebler. "Every coin is a little piece of the Hollow Tree and an invitation into the world of imaginative play. We reimagined a fan-favorite cookie in an entirely new shape and size. It's a fresh take on a classic that gives families more ways to snack, play, and share a little magic together."

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