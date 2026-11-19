Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kith treats, Ronnie's Pronto, star wars

Kith Goes to the Dark Side in New Star Wars Collaboration

Kith has a new collaboration happening soon in which they dip into the Dark Side of the Force for some Star Wars treats

Article Summary Kith Treats and Disney launch a Star Wars food collab on November 20 with Sith-themed desserts and drinks.

Ronnie's Pronto in West Hollywood, Manhattan, and London will offer the Star Wars Ronnie's Meal through November 29.

The Star Wars Ronnie's Meal includes a Wagyu burger or sandwich, fries, a drink, and a limited-edition keychain.

Kith Treats also adds the Sith Saber dessert and Jedi and Sith Freezes alongside the Star Wars | Kith 2026 Sith Collection.

Kith has partnered with Disney for a new delicious collaboration, as they will be offering up a few new treats that appeal to the Dark Side of the Force. At a few select locations, you'll be able to get some treats that are truly Sith-coded, including the special Star Wars Ronnie's Meal, some Pronto Sith Freezes, and even a lovely treat they're calling the Sith Saber. We have more details about the new food items and where to find them as they start showing up on November 20.

Kith x Star Wars

Starting tomorrow, November 20th through Sunday, November 29th, Ronnie's Pronto in West Hollywood and the Ronnie's Pronto Truck in Manhattan will serve a special Star Wars Ronnie's Meal. First introduced at their New York Pronto Truck as part of Kith's 15th anniversary celebrations, the Ronnie's Meal puts a luxury streetwear spin on the classic American fast-food box, featuring options such as the Wagyu OG burger or Wagyu Pronto sandwich, served with fries, a drink, and an exclusive collectible.

The meal will be available at Ronnie's Pronto in West Hollywood and the Ronnie's Pronto Truck in Manhattan. This will also be the first time the Ronnie's Meal has been available in London. The box is getting a Star Wars makeover, featuring two themed Pronto Freezes: the Jedi Freeze and Sith Freeze, plus a limited-edition Star Wars keychain with every box.

For those with a sweet tooth, Kith Treats is also launching The Sith Saber, a limited-edition dessert combining vanilla ice cream, freeze-dried strawberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Oreos, finished with red sugar sprinkles and Chocolate Pocky. The treat will also be available at Kith Treats locations worldwide from November 20th to 29th. The food launches coincide with Kith's latest Star Wars | Kith 2026 – Sith Collection, which releases globally on Wednesday, November 25th in-store, online, and on the Kith App at 11am in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo time zones.

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