Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: hot ones, Knorr

Knorr Partners With Hot Ones For Some Spicy Hot Foods

Knorr has decided to put an extra dab of hot spice into a couple of new items, as they've revealed Hot Ones-inspired foods.

Article Summary Knorr teams with Hot Ones and First We Feast on two limited-edition side dishes inspired by the hit spicy interview show.

Hot Ones fans can try a medium-heat Knorr Mexican Rice inspired by the tangy kick of Los Calientes Verde.

Knorr Cheesy Cheddar Pasta gets a fiery Hot Ones twist, channeling the intense heat of the famous Last Dab sauce.

Both Hot Ones-inspired Knorr flavors launch exclusively on Amazon for a limited time, with a new episode set for Sept. 14.

Knorr has partnered with First We Feast on two new items inspired by the show Hot Ones. As you can see here, they have created limited-edition versions of Cheesy Cheddar Pasta and Mexican Rice, both of which have been given an extra-hot flavor boost from two hot sauces featured on the show. Something we're sure those guests are looking forward to trying in their own kitchen. You can read more about them from the team, as they are both being sold exclusively on Amazon for a short time.

Knorr Makes Spicy Food Extra Hot With Two New Hot Ones-Inspired Flavors

Knorr believes that every meal should be as easy to make as it is delicious, so we're serving a simple way to make crowd-pleasing, flavor-packed dishes. Whether used in your one-pan dishes like the now viral "dump and bake" recipes taking over TikTok, to accompany your weeknight protein, or simply on their own, fans can expect to enjoy maximum flavor with minimum effort.

Knorr Mexican Rice: We reimagined our classic Mexican Rice and kicked it up to a perfect medium heat. Inspired by the tangy, zesty brightness of Hot Ones' Los Calientes Verde, this savory rice delivers a vibrant burst of flavor that instantly rescues you from the boring dinner routine.

We reimagined our classic Mexican Rice and kicked it up to a perfect medium heat. Inspired by the tangy, zesty brightness of Hot Ones' Los Calientes Verde, this savory rice delivers a vibrant burst of flavor that instantly rescues you from the boring dinner routine. Knorr Cheesy Cheddar Pasta: We've taken our cheesy and delicious pasta and dialed up the heat in a big way. Crafted in the spirit of the legendary fire of Hot Ones' The Last Dab, it's a rich and intensely satisfying dish that proves comfort food can have an attitude. Go on, we dare you.

To prove these dishes are the real deal, we're bringing them straight to the hot seat. Watch a brand-new Hot Ones episode on September 14, where a very special guest will put their heat tolerance to the ultimate test.

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