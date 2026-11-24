Posted in: Konami, Pop Culture, Sports | Tagged: golf, LPGA

Konami To Host Special Championship Event For The LPGA

Konami will host the Konami Championship, a special LPGA event Nov. 4–7, 2027 in Ibaraki, Japan, featuring 78 players and a $3 million purse.

Article Summary Konami will host the new LPGA Konami Championship in Japan from November 4-7, 2027, at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course.

The Konami Championship will feature 78 players, with 43 from the LPGA Tour and 35 from the JLPGA Tour.

Konami’s LPGA event will offer a $3 million purse, with $450,000 for the winner and a return spot to defend in 2028.

The Konami Championship winner also earns a two-year LPGA Tour card starting the following year, raising the stakes in 2027.

Konami announced that it has partnered with the LPGA to host a special event, aptly named the Konami Championship. The event will take place from November 4-7, 2027, at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Ibaraki, Japan, set to feature 78 players in total, 43 from the LPGA Tour and 35 from the JLPGA Tour. Those competing will be vying for a $3 million prize pool, with the winner walking away with $450k, the title, and the chance to come back and defend it in 2028. We have more details from the announcement below, as we now wait to see who will be chosen to participate.

Konami To Host the LPGA Konami Championship in 2027

Since its inception in 1973, this tournament, which has been held for more than half a century, has served as a stage where top players have gathered, producing countless memorable matches and moving moments. The list of past champions includes world-class players who have shaped the history of the LPGA Tour, such as Patty Sheehan, Betsy King, and Annika Sörenstam. Among the Japanese players, leading players from their respective eras have claimed the

The Konami Group will host and serve as Special Sponsor of the LPGA championship title, including former JLPGA presidents such as Hisako Higuchi (1974) and Hiromi Kobayashi (1998), as well as Yuko Moriguchi (1987), Mayumi Hirase (1996), Momoko Ueda (2007, 2011), Ai Suzuki (2019), and Mone Inami (2023). In recent years, players such as Nasa Hataoka (2018, 2025) and Rio Takeda (2024) have used their success in this tournament as a springboard to launch their careers on the world stage, where they now excel as leading players on the LPGA Tour.

The Konami Championship will be held for four days, from Thursday, November 4 to Sunday, November 7, 2027, at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course (Omitama-shi, Ibaraki). A total of 78 top players, 35 from JLPGA and 43 from LPGA, will compete, and the winner will receive a two-year LPGA Tour card beginning the following year. Furthermore, with the aim of further developing the tournament, the total purse will be increased to $3.0M. By offering one of the largest prize pools in women's golf tournaments in Japan, the tournament aims to establish itself as a premier event worthy of attracting the world's top players. Guided by its purpose, "Experience Well-being Moments," Konami Group is committed to creating new value in the entertainment field, such as games and sports.

Recognizing that golf, a sport enjoyed across generations and communities, has the power to create "Well-being Moments" and share its social value, Konami Group chose to become involved in this tournament. The Konami Championship aims to serve as a women's golf tournament connecting Japan and the world, while helping shape an era for women's golf in Japan and the United States, and providing fans with the opportunity to experience the excitement and appeal of the sport. The tournament is expected to deliver an exciting and memorable experience for golf fans around the world.

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