Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Korean Pop Culture Expo, KPEX, LeftField Media

KPEX: Korean Pop Culture Expo Officially Announced For May 2027

A brand-new convention is coming to New York City: KPEX: Korean Pop Culture Expo will take place on Memorial Day weekend in 2027.

Article Summary KPEX: Korean Pop Culture Expo launches in New York City on Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31, 2027.

The new KPEX convention will spotlight K-Pop, K-Dramas, K-Comics, K-Games, K-Food, K-Beauty, and more.

KPEX is led by the co-creators of New York Comic Con, PAX, and Anime NYC, with LeftField Media producing.

Tickets for KPEX go on sale September 18, with concerts, panels, screenings, workshops, and guests to be announced.

LeftField Media announced the creation of an all-new, massive multimedia convention debuting next year, unveiling KPEX: Korean Pop Culture Expo. Set to be a three-day event in New York City, it is designed as a North American celebration of "K-Pop, K-Dramas, K-Comics, K-Games, K-Food, and K-Beauty." The event is being led by Greg Topalian (co-creator of New York Comic Con), Robert Khoo (co-creator of PAX), and Peter Tatara (co-creator of Anime NYC), and built by LeftField Media (Anime NYC, Anime Frontier, Awesome Con, and Rose City Comic Con). A venue and finer details have not been revealed, but we know it's being held from May 29-31, 2027, most likely at the Javits Center. We have more info from the press release below, as we now wait to see what comes of the event.

KPEX: Korean Pop Culture Debuts in May 2027

Spread across Memorial Day Weekend 2027, KPEX will provide fans an opportunity to meet their favorite Korean stars and see, hear, taste, and touch what's next in Korean entertainment. Each day will be packed with panel discussions, premiere screenings, interactive workshops, autograph sessions, and a dynamic expo floor filled with shopping and unique experiences, and each night will be anchored by a showstopping concert spotlighting artists coming from Seoul to New York City. KPEX will present fans with over 100 hours of special events created by both leading companies in the K-Content world, as well as their fellow fans all around NYC. KPEX is by fans, for fans, and the voices of the fandom will be felt all throughout the convention, delivering an unforgettable weekend for all lovers of K-Content and K-Culture.

KPEX is further proud to share that it will launch with partners, sponsors, and participants, including the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental agency focusing on expanding K-Content worldwide, and Ize Press, the US publisher of fan-favorite Korean comics and novels, including Solo Leveling and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, with many, many more participants to be announced across the coming months. Fans can look forward to tickets to the convention launching on September 18 at 12 Noon Eastern Time. KPEX will announce special guests and show features throughout the fall.

Looking across the country, comic cons and anime cons connect fans with American and Japanese pop culture in almost every city, but very few gathering places exist for fans of Korean pop culture. KPEX will change this and build a revolutionary comic con for the Hallyu Generation, bringing lovers of K-Pop, K-Dramas, K-Comics, K-Games, K-Food, K-Beauty, and more all together under one roof in New York's Javits Center. In addition to connecting fans with the Korean pop culture industry, KPEX will also connect industry professionals with one another through a B2B experience side-by-side with fan interactions. KPEX looks to build a path for companies and creators to debut projects and products and offer new media exposure and meaningful business connections.

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