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KPop Demon Hunters Experience Opens at Netflix House Philadelphia

KPop Demon Hunters have a new experience they can literally walk through in Philadelphia, as Netflix House has opened their doors for it.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience is now open at Netflix House Philadelphia, with tickets on sale now.

The Netflix House Philadelphia attraction starts backstage with HUNTR/X before Gwi-Ma crashes the world tour stop.

Guests help restore the Honmoon through interactive music and play-based challenges set across neon-lit Seoul.

KPop Demon Hunters tickets start at $39, kids tickets at $34, and VIP packages begin at $89 in Philadelphia.

Netflix has opened up a new in-person experience for all KPop Demon Hunters fans, as the Netflix House in Philadelphia plays host to this new attraction. Those who decide to check it out will see all sorts of interactive exhibits featuring music and play-based challenges, in which you'll start backstage with HUNTR/X on the latest stop of their world tour. Suddenly, Gwi-Ma crashes the party, and you'll be tasked with helping the band restore the Honmoon and fight demons across neon-lit Seoul. We have more details below as tickets are on sale now, with another experience like it also open in Austin, Texas.

Netflix House Philadelphia Launches the KPop Demon Hunters Experience

Setting the stage for opening day, fans can catch a glimpse of the giant Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird inflatable on the rooftop of Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall, signaling the arrival of the newest residents and giving locals an unmissable, larger-than-life glimpse of the beloved characters. Inside the experience, guests will have the opportunity to meet the lovable – and (fur) real – Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird up close for the first time. Derpy Tiger is brought to life through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Exclusive photo opportunities and all-new merchandise, along with themed food and drink items inspired by KPop Demon Hunters are now available at Netflix House Philadelphia. These new offerings are part of Netflix House's plans to regularly update what fans experience inside based on what's popular on screen, so there is always something new to discover each visit.

Tickets for KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience start at $39, with new children's tickets starting at $34 (ages 3-12). Additionally, ultimate superfans can make their moment extra golden with a new VIP ticket package starting at $89 Monday – Thursday and $99 Friday – Sunday. VIP ticketholders will receive all-day access to an exclusive, all-new Netflix House VIP Lounge, along with priority entry to the KPop Demon Hunters experience anytime during operating hours on their booked date and an exclusive themed gift to take home, while supplies last.

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