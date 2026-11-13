Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: AEG Presents, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Officially Announced

KPop Demon Hunters are hitting the road with the newly announced Golden World Tour, with tickets going on sale on November 18.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour launches in 2027-2028 with nearly 50 cities and more than 150 performances planned.

Netflix and AEG Presents promise a next-generation K-pop concert built to deliver a fully immersive HUNTR/X experience.

KPop Demon Hunters tickets go on sale November 20, with Mastercard presale on November 18 and fan presale on November 19.

VIP packages include premium seats, on-stage photos, exclusive merch, preshow parties, and special live-action performances.

Netflix and AEG Presents came together to announce that KPop Demon Hunters are hitting the road with the Golden World Tour. The two brands are touting this as a "a next-generation K-pop concert" the likes of which we've never seen before, so it sounds like they're going to go all-out to make sure anyone who attends gets the full HUNTER/X experience. The tour will span several countries across 2027-2028, offering up multiple types of experiences depending on the kind of ticket you purchase. We have more details below, as the full list of tour dates can be found on the official website.

KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Arrives in 2027

With the first tour stops spanning North America, the U.K., and Europe, and additional international dates for the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions coming soon, the tour will visit nearly 50 cities and deliver more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Advance global presales begin:

Mastercard presale begins Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Presale for the fans begins Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

When general tickets go on sale on Friday, November 20, The Mastercard Collection gives eligible World Elite and World Legend cardholders access to Preferred Tickets, including some of the best seats in the house.

Additionally, a limited number of exclusive VIP experiences and packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, limited-edition memorabilia, preshow parties, custom merchandise, and more!

Powered by songs from Netflix's most popular film of all time, beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger). Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It's Done, Done, Done! More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.

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