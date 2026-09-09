Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Eggo, kpop demon hunters, Mars Inc.

KPop Demon Hunters Have Now Taken Over Eggo Waffles

Eggo Waffles has a new limited-edition flavor: the KPop Demon Hunters Golden Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters teams with Eggo in a new Netflix crossover, bringing the film’s Golden anthem to breakfast.

The limited-time KPop Demon Hunters Golden Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles are inspired by Korean hotteok flavors.

Eggo says the extra-golden waffles use colors from natural sources, adding a vibrant twist to the fan experience.

KPop Demon Hunters Eggo waffles are rolling out now for a limited time, priced at $3.69 in grocery freezer aisles.

Mars Inc. has teamed with Netflix for the latest KPop Demon Hunters takeover, as they have now conquered the world of Eggo Waffles. The two have come up with the new KPop Demon Hunters Golden Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles, named after the anthem "Golden" from the film. You're getting a vibrant, extra-golden hue in these, crafted from natural sources. The flavor itself has been inspired by hotteok, the sweet Korean street food pancake filled with warm cinnamon sugar, which is featured in the film as well. We have more info about the waffles below, as they're available for a limited time for $3.69 at your local grocery store's freezer.

Eggo Launches The KPop Demon Hunters Golden Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles

A nod to the film's award-winning original song "Golden," these limited-edition waffles feature a vibrant, extra-golden hue crafted with colors from natural sources. The new waffles, which are inspired by hotteok—the beloved Korean street food sweet pancake famous for its warm cinnamon sugar filling— bring a globally inspired flavor to the Eggo portfolio. Whether you're pressing play on the soundtrack, gathering friends for a movie night, or simply looking to brighten your morning, Eggo x Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Golden Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles transform breakfast into an extension of the fan experience. Pair them with your favorite toppings, queue up "Golden," and start your day with a breakfast that brings excitement to your morning routine.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Netflix's hit global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters to launch a new Eggo waffle flavor that will give our fans a delicious way to make mornings more golden," said Cara Tragseiler, Growth & Marketing Lead, Eggo. "We're always looking for ways to bring unexpected, flavorful fun to breakfast through our limited-time offerings. By bringing the globally inspired flavors of hotteok to our waffles, we're helping consumers to celebrate the film and culture it was inspired by."

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