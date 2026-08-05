Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, Sam's Club

KPop Demon Hunters Karaoke Machine Released Via Sam's Club

Now you can sing all the KPop Demon Hunters songs you want at home as Sam's Club has the exclusive eKids Karaoke Machine.

Article Summary Sam’s Club will exclusively carry the official KPop Demon Hunters eKids Karaoke Machine online and in stores starting September 1.

The KPop Demon Hunters karaoke machine includes two wireless mics, echo control, and four voice effects for sing-alongs.

Bluetooth streaming, AUX, USB, and SD card support make the KPop Demon Hunters speaker flexible for music playback.

A portable rechargeable design, seven light modes, and stereo-link support help turn KPop Demon Hunters songs into a party.

Sam's Club has been given an exclusive item for KPop Demon Hunters, as they are now selling the official eKids Karaoke Machine made for the film. As you can see here, they've made a portable kids' karaoke machine (that, let's be real, can also be used by adults) that lets you sing with a few audio effects and features a built-in light show on the front. We have more info on the unit below, as it will go on sale starting September 1 in stores and online.

Sing Golden Whenever You Want With the KPop Demon Hunters Karaoke Machine

The eKids KPop Demon Hunters Bluetooth Karaoke Machine is ready to party! Designed for easy use and big fun, it encourages creativity, confidence, and nonstop entertainment at home or on the go. Elevate every performance with the two included wireless microphones and built-in echo control. Singers can experiment with four unique voice-changing effects to add a fun twist to their favorite tracks. For a truly immersive experience, members can wirelessly connect a second unit (sold separately) to create a powerful stereo sound stage.

With seven distinct light modes, the machine pulses and flashes in time with the music, creating a visually stunning backdrop for karaoke videos. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to stream unlimited audio from your preferred music platforms. Stream audio from your smartphone, tablet, or any compatible Bluetooth device. No Wi-Fi? No problem! Play music your way with multiple audio options, including AUX, USB, and SD card inputs. Easily connect your favorite devices or load songs directly for simple, flexible playback anytime.

Two wireless microphones so kids can sing together

Voice-changing effects and echo control for a more interactive performance

Seven multicolor light modes that flash with the music

Bluetooth streaming for easy play from a compatible device

Portable rechargeable design with a built-in handle

TWS stereo-link capability to connect a second unit for an even bigger sound experience

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