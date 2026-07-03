Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: casetify, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Receive New Merch Drop From CASETiFY

CASETiFY has a new line of items for KPop Demon Hunters, as they explore every aspect of the film they can for fans of every character.

Article Summary CASETiFY’s new KPop Demon Hunters collection brings character-themed cases and tech accessories to fans of the Netflix film.

HUNTR/X, Chromic, Saja Boys, and Dderpy Tiger & Sussie Bird lines cover heroes, rivals, and fan-favorite sidekicks.

The drop includes premium charms, crystal cases, knot charms, and a blind-box HUNTR/X CD Gripstand with a rare GOLDEN chase.

CASETiFY Seongsu hosts a KPop Demon Hunters takeover from June 29 to August 2 with previews, displays, and fan activations.

CASETiFY has released a new set of items across the board for KPop Demon Hunters, designed for those who wish to show their love for specific characters throughout the film. This is a pretty expanded collection compared to others, as they have tried to represent everyone in the Netflix movie they can, giving fans a choice of how they want to show off their fandom on various devices. You can read mroe details and see images of it all below as they are now available on the website.

KPop Demon Hunters Gets The Custom CASETiFY Treatment

This partnership captures the magnetic energy of the global phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters, and allows fans to wear their heart on their tech through designs that celebrate favorite characters and moments from the film. By fusing Rumi's ancestral spiritual strength, Mira's bold personality, and Zoey's fluid rhythm with the collective power of the Honmoon Glow, a design universe has been created that brings the magic of the screen to audiences around the world. The curated collection features a range of special products that bring the KPop Demon Hunters universe to life in a playful and functional way.

HUNTR/X Line

Inspired by HUNTR/X's stylistic edge, this line pulses with vibrant neon energy, empowering fans to style their favorite HUNTR/X member with the same expressive, layered aesthetic seen on the global stage.

Chromic Line

Developed exclusively by CASETiFY to highlight the spirit of the KPop Demon Hunters, this special design line serves as a unique connection to fans of the film. Featuring high-polish liquid silver and gritty demon markings, the line highlights premium Phone Charms, Crystal Cases, and Knot Charms with elements derived directly from the film.

Saja Boys Line

Featuring the Saja Boys, these designs mirror the group's electric stage presence, rounding out the collection for those who pledge allegiance to the film's rival boy band.

Dderpy Tiger & Sussie Bird Line

Celebrating the film's fan-favorite sidekicks, this line highlights the iconic duo through tiger-fur cases and matching accessories that complete the pairing.

Blind Box Gamified Collectibles

Tapping into the thrill of the hunt, the HUNTR/X CD Gripstand blind-box experience invites collectors to chase the ultra-rare GOLDEN disc. This coveted chase piece, featuring the signatures of each HUNTR/X member, carries a 1:12 rarity, marking it as the ultimate status symbol for the lucky few.

Inspirational Pieces

Acting as the high-end anchor for the collection's identity, the HUNTR/X Lightstick – the ultimate symbol of unity, replicating the glowing clover-heart concert wand, and the traditional Korean-inspired Chrome Lotus represent the first concepts ever designed for the tech accessory lineup. These exclusive, non-sellable conceptual sculptures will be exhibited exclusively as the heart of the debut, available for viewing only at the CASETiFY Seongsu flagship.

From June 29 through August 2, 2026, CASETiFY Seongsu will transform into the epicenter of the KPop Demon Hunters universe. This themed takeover invites the community to explore a world of high-fashion conceptual chrome sculptures and archival design drafts that reveal the raw roots of the creative process. Doors open on June 29—one day before the global collection launch—for an exclusive public preview and priority purchase window. Featuring interactive zones and a custom Gacha machine with exclusive prize tiers, this inspired shopping experience ensures the debut is a true celebration of fandom culture.

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