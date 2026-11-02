Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kraft, Mac & Cheese

Kraft Mac & Cheese Launches Two New Nerdy Flavors

Kraft Mac & Cheese has added two new limited-time nerdy flavors to their lineup with the Chili Crisp and Cinnamon Roll options.

Article Summary Kraft Mac & Cheese adds two limited-time flavors, Chili Crisp and Cinnamon Roll, bringing spicy and sweet twists.

Kraft says the new mac and cheese flavors tap into rising food trends, from chili crisp heat to cinnamon-forward fall tastes.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Chili Crisp blends bold spice with classic cheesy flavor, inspired by fans craving more heat.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Cinnamon Roll delivers creamy, tangy pasta with warm cinnamon notes in a dessert-like mashup.

Kraft Heinz has added two new nerdy flavors to the Kraft Mac & Cheese lineup, as they are now offering Cinnamon Roll and Chili Crisp. The two flavors have basically been added to give those who love the food a little something different, as one will give you a slightly spicier experience (which is becoming more of a trend) and an oddly sweet version that feels like it might actually be a dessert option. We have the finer details below, as they'll be hitting grocery shelves this week.

Kraft Mac & CheeseExpands With Spicy & Sweet

The two new-to-category flavors are inspired by consumer flavor preferences and give everyone something to smile about this fall – whether you prefer spice or sweetness to keep you warm as the weather cools off. Both new flavors build on the Best Thing Ever legacy, delivering mac & cheese that is convenient, satisfying, and meant to be enjoyed together. Chili Crisp and Cinnamon Roll are also the latest examples of the brand's flavor strategy, created to evolve around the emerging food trends consumers are clinging to most.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Chili Crisp brings a bold, spicy twist on the classic blue box, balancing the heat of chili crisp with the signature cheesy goodness of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Chili Crisp is having a moment, seeing 923% growth on U.S. restaurant menus over the past four years. This new flavor meets that growing demand and takes inspiration from fans who are already adding a kick to their mac and cheese.

brings a bold, spicy twist on the classic blue box, balancing the heat of chili crisp with the signature cheesy goodness of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Chili Crisp is having a moment, seeing 923% growth on U.S. restaurant menus over the past four years. This new flavor meets that growing demand and takes inspiration from fans who are already adding a kick to their mac and cheese. Kraft Mac & Cheese Cinnamon Roll combines the warm spices of cinnamon with the familiar warmth of Kraft Mac & Cheese, rolling them into one creamy, slightly tangy bite. Inspired by the beloved fall pastry, Cinnamon Roll brings the star flavor of the season – cinnamon, which has outranked pumpkin spice as a favorite fall flavor in recent years – to the table in an unexpectedly delicious flavor combination.

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