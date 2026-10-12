Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Krusteaz, Pancake Pause Box, pancakes

Krusteaz Has Created The Limited-Edition Pancake Pause Box

Krusteaz has created a limited-edition item designed to help everyone at the breakfast table eat peacefully with the Pancake Pause Box

Article Summary Krusteaz has unveiled the limited-edition Pancake Pause Box, a phone safe made to bring more connection to breakfast.

Styled like a Krusteaz pancake mix box, it lets families lock away phones and enjoy pancakes without digital distractions.

Each Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box also includes a year’s worth of Buttermilk Complete Pancake Mix for more unplugged meals.

Fans can claim a Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box starting October 15 at 12 p.m. ET, with limited quantities available first come.

Krusteaz has decided to bring a little peace and quiet to the kitchen with a special limited-edition item: the Panacke Pause Box. Designed to match their pancake mix boxes while also feeling like an ordinary table item, this phone safe lets everyone stash their devices during breakfast (or, let's be honest, every meal) while you take in the food and the company at the table. The catch is they're selling only a small number of these, as the shop will open up on October 15. We have more details from the company below, as we wish you luck in snagging one.

Take Pause With The Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box

The limited-edition Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box is a phone safe designed to help families and friends unplug and connect around the breakfast table. Just place your phones inside, turn the knob until the hearts appear to lock the box, and put notifications on pause while the pancakes pile up. And the pancakes don't stop with the first batch. Each limited-edition Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box comes with a year's worth of Krusteaz Buttermilk Complete Pancake Mix, giving customers plenty of reasons to fire up the griddle, lock their phones away, and make more room for connection that doesn't happen through a screen.

Starting October 15 at 12 p.m. ET, pancake fans can visit PancakePauseBox.com to fill out the form for a Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box, available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis. Like hot pancakes on a Sunday morning, these boxes won't last long, so don't miss your chance to power down and stack up! With a design worthy of a permanent spot on the kitchen counter, the Pancake Pause Box makes it easy to put phones away whenever pancakes are on the table.

"As our lives become more intertwined with technology, people are craving opportunities to go offline and connect in real life," says Andy Heily, President & CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "That's what the weekend breakfast feeling is all about – slowing down over a stack of pancakes and spending time with the people you care about. With the Krusteaz Pancake Pause Box, we're helping customers tune out the digital noise and tune into the conversations and connections that happen naturally around the breakfast table."

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