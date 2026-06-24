Posted in: HoYoverse, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail, Kura Sushi, Sushi

Kura Sushi Has Launched a New Collaboration With Honkai: Star Rail

Kura Sushi has launched a brand-new in-restaurant collaboration with the video game Honkai: Star Rail, featuring collectible items.

Article Summary Kura Sushi has launched its Honkai: Star Rail collaboration through July 31 with themed dining, prizes, and in-store extras.

Kura Sushi guests can order Sparkle and Aventurine Monaka specials, delivered with character audio on the express belt.

The Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon event includes randomized Honkai: Star Rail capsule prizes earned after hitting plate milestones.

Kura Sushi Rewards members can score limited lunchbox and cup giveaways with bonus redemption cards on select dates.

Kura Sushi has announced that they have launched a new collaboration event with Honkai: Star Rail, happening in their restaurants starting today. As they have done in previous events, you can sit at a special table with a prize distributor, as you'll slide plates of finished items in the slot to earn special balls with prizes inside. What's more, they have a couple of exclusive items to eat with ties to the video game. We have more info about it below, as this will run until July 31.

Honkai: Star Rail Pulls Into The Kura Sushi Station In This New Collab

The Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon collaboration warps fan- favorite characters Sparkle and Aventurine into the immersive experience with new menu items, featuring Sparkle's Shrimp Lover Monaka and Aventurine's Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka with fun character audios as they arrive tableside on the express belt, and limited-time capsule prizes and in-restaurant giveaway specials for Kura Sushi Rewards members. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will also get to enjoy a short animation video series of Sparkle and Aventurine on their Penacony adventures that will play on the guest tableside tablet after 5 sushi plates are disposed down the plate chute.

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

To celebrate the partnership, Vocaloid producer Mitchie M and songwriter Mes collaborated on a track that musically reflects Kura Sushi's wide variety of sushi choices and the fun of continuously picking new plates mixed with an energetic, adorable vocal style to match the personalities of Sparkle and Aventurine. Popular animator SuperAppleMan crafted the video by combining in-game scenes and real restaurant visuals as backgrounds with chibi-style characters and dancing sushi to create a world that feels both lively and cute.

Out of this Galaxy Intergalactic Eats

Taste a playful fusion of textures with Japanese wafers and bold, savory fillings that match Sparkle and Aventurine's personalities.

Sparkle's Shrimp Lover Monaka : Popcorn shrimp with avocado, shrimp, and shrimp mayo, drizzled with spicy mayo and yuzu cream sauce, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers.

: Popcorn shrimp with avocado, shrimp, and shrimp mayo, drizzled with spicy mayo and yuzu cream sauce, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers. Aventurine's Tamago Mayo Crispy Chicken Monaka: Marinated crispy chicken with avocado and tamago mayo, sandwiched between crispy mochi wafers.

Stellar Jade-like Capsule Prizes

The limited-time collaboration will feature Sparkle and Aventurine adorned on seven collectible magnet sheets, acrylic swing charms, and can badges. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized Honkai: Star Rail x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Capsule prizes will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, online , and on DoorDash, except for the rare Sparkle and Aventurine acrylic swing charm.

Exclusive Kura Sushi Rewards Member Offers

Kura Sushi Rewards members will have more reasons to dine in during this Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with two exclusive giveaways that both include redemption cards with codes to receive Stellar Jade x 30, Sparkle's unlimited edition collectible figure x 3, and credit x 30,000:

June 24 : Receive a lunchbox set and redemption card with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.**

July 1: Receive a cup set and redemption card with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.**

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