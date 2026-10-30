Posted in: Nerd Food, Nintendo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kura Sushi, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Kura Sushi Partners With Nintendo For New Yoshi Food Items

Kura Sushi has formed a new partnership with Nintendo to make new food items and a minigame based on Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Article Summary Kura Sushi and Nintendo team up for a Yoshi and the Mysterious Book promotion with limited-time menu items.

New dishes include the Ground Pound Crunch Roll, Tail Flick Nigiri, and Gobble Up Matcha Parfait.

Nintendo fans can collect Yoshi capsule prizes through Kura Sushi’s Bikkura Pon game after plate milestones.

Kura Sushi Rewards members can score exclusive Nintendo-themed giveaways, including a plate set and blanket.

Kura Sushi has formed a partnership with Nintendo for a collaboration featuring Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. As you can see in the image, they have created three new items that will be on the menu for a limited time: the "Ground Pound" Crunch Roll, the Shrimp Avocado "Tail Flick" Nigiri, and the "Gobble" Up Matcha Parfait. What's mroe, they are incorporating the game element into it as well, where you can drop dishes into the collection bin as tokens to play out a story featuring Yoshi on the screen, and possibly win some prizes from their capsule game. We have the finer details below as the promotion will launch on November 1.

Kura Sushi Reveals New Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Promotion

Embark on a delicious journey of exploration and discovery with a menu inspired by the kind, heroic green friend.

"Ground Pound" Crunch Roll: Shrimp tempura, shrimp mayo, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and Kura specialty rice, topped with sesame seeds, red crunchy, and matcha cream sauce drizzle.

Shrimp Avocado "Tail Flick" Nigiri: Shrimp and avocado topped with yuzu cream sauce drizzle and sliced red onion, layered over Kura specialty rice.

Shrimp and avocado topped with yuzu cream sauce drizzle and sliced red onion, layered over Kura specialty rice. "Gobble" Up Matcha Parfait: New York cheesecake, crunchy and matcha ice cream topped with frozen strawberry and matcha sauce drizzle.

Charming Capsule Prize Encounters

Uncover all the capsule prize treasures with eight collectible acrylic carabiners, magnet bookmark 2-piece sets, and a microfiber cloth. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized Yoshi and the Mysterious Book x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter.

Exclusive Kura Sushi Rewards Member Offer

Kura Sushi Rewards members will have more reasons to dine in during this Yoshi and the Mysterious Book collaboration with two exclusive giveaways:

November 4: Receive a two-piece plate set with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.

Receive a two-piece plate set with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last. November 18: Receive a blanket with $85 minimum in-restaurant order, while supplies last.

Kura Sushi's proprietary Bikkura Pon prize platform, an integral part of the brand's innovative dining experience, is powered by plate count and adds an element of surprise and excitement to every visit. With more than 600 million plates served in the U.S., the program remains a fan favorite.

"This collaboration is a true celebration of playfulness and discovery, and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Nintendo of America to bring the vibrant world of the Yoshi and the Mysterious Book game to our revolving sushi bars," said Sally Kurosaki, Senior Promotions & Licensing Manager at Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!