Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kura Sushi, The Apothecary Diaries

Kura Sushi Teams With Crunchyroll For The Apothecary Diaries Collab

Kura Sushi has teamed up with Crunchyroll for a brand-new collaboration, as they made two new dishes and prizes for The Apothecary Diaries

Article Summary Kura Sushi and Crunchyroll launch a limited-time Apothecary Diaries collab at U.S. locations through October 31.

Fans can order Maomao’s Soy Ginger Wonton Noodles and Jinshi’s Fried Tuna Roll, both inspired by the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries capsule prizes include acrylic charms, magnet bookmark sets, and sticker rolls.

Kura Sushi Rewards members can score exclusive Apothecary Diaries chopsticks with a cloth case on Sept. 23.

Kura Sushi has teamed up with Crunchyroll for a new collaboration, as The Apothecary Diaries will take over the USA chain for the next several weeks. Starting now and running all the way until October 31, the restaurant will have the chance to try two new dishes inspired by the show: Maomao's Soy Ginger Wonton Noodles and Jinshi's Fried Tuna Roll. What's more, by turning in plates, you can play the minigame and earn small prize capsules with random options. We have mroe details from the company about the collab below.

Kura Sushi x The Apothecary Diaries

Anime fans can relish in the beloved dynamics of the historical drama's pragmatic apothecary, Maomao, and the overseer of the Inner Court, Jinshi, with inspired limited-edition sushi and ramen noodle menu items, capsule prizes, and an in-restaurant giveaway special for Kura Sushi Rewards Members. Indulge in exquisite flavors fit for the Inner Court with crafted dishes inspired by Maomao and Jinshi.

Maomao's Soy Ginger Wonton Noodles: Soy sauce-based broth infused with dashi and ginger, served with ramen noodles, topped with wontons, chashu pork, and green onions.

Soy sauce-based broth infused with dashi and ginger, served with ramen noodles, topped with wontons, chashu pork, and green onions. Jinshi's Fried Tuna Roll: Fried tuna, avocado, lettuce, and pickled carrots wrapped in seaweed and Kura specialty sushi rice, topped with purple yuzu cream sauce, purple panko, and sesame seeds.

Discover Capsule Prizes

Clear plates and feed curiosity with 10 collectible lucky acrylic charms, magnet bookmark 2-piece sets, and sticker rolls. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized The Apothecary Diaries x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Kura Sushi Rewards members will receive The Apothecary Diaries x Kura Sushi chopsticks with a cloth case with their $85 minimum in-restaurant order on Sept. 23, while supplies last.

"We find joy blending our Japanese culinary heritage with beloved entertainment, and The Apothecary Diaries is a brilliant narrative about science and mystery, making it the perfect inspiration for us to honor a fantastic series through an exciting new menu and collection of prizes," said Sally Kurosaki, Senior Promotions & Licensing Manager at Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

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