Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Lagunitas, Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lagunitas Wants To Send Your Pet Dog Off On a Special Trip

Lagunitas is currently holding a special contest where they want to send your dog on vacation to beat the Dog Days of Summer.

Article Summary Lagunitas is giving one lucky dog and owner a Dog Days of Summer vacation to close out the season in style.

The Lagunitas contest prize includes an adventure fund, outdoor gear, a pro photo session, and an SPCA donation.

To enter at LagunitasDogDays.com, submit a photo or video plus a short story about your dream dog adventure.

Lagunitas celebrates National Dog Month by inspiring dog lovers to plan beach trips, trails, and outdoor escapes.

Lagunitas has decided to hold a new contest in which they want to give your dog one of the best vacations they could get. The company is running a special giveaway in which one lucky dog (and their owner) will get to go on a final trip to cap off the summer and just get away from it all. All you have to do is head to a special website, upload a picture of the lucky pup, and do a short write-up of why they deserve to go on vacation. We have the finer details below as the contest is live.

Lagunitas Wants You To Beat The Dog Days of Summer

Whether it's a beach day, a weekend camping trip, a scenic road trip, or even catching their very first wave, every dog deserves to be part of the adventure. After all, they don't call them the Dog Days of Summer for nothing. They're meant for getting outside, making waves, and creating the kinds of memories that become your favorite summer stories – especially when your best friend gets to come along.

As the official title sponsor of the World Dog Surfing Championships, Lagunitas is taking that adventurous spirit beyond the beach, encouraging dog lovers everywhere to get outside and make the most of the Dog Days together. Because while only a handful of dogs will ever catch a wave, every dog deserves an adventure worth remembering. After all, 97% of dog owners say their dogs are family. And if they're family, they deserve to be part of the adventure. One deserving dog and their favorite human will receive:

A 'Dog Days of Summer' Adventure Fund to fuel their adventure

A curated outdoor adventure gear package

A professional photo session to capture the memories

A donation to the San Francisco SPCA in the winner's dog's name

This National Dog Month, Lagunitas is asking dog owners one simple question: Where have you always wanted to take your dog on an adventure? To enter, dog owners must submit the following at LagunitasDogDays.com:

A photo or video featuring themselves and their dog

A short write-up telling us where they'd love to adventure with their pup and why

Whether it's finally making that beach trip, exploring a new trail, paddleboarding across a lake, chasing waterfalls or simply spending an afternoon running through the backyard sprinkler, Lagunitas wants to celebrate the adventures – big and small – that make the Dog Days unforgettable.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!