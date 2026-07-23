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Laika's Wildwood, An Oasis Of Calm In The Heart Of San Diego Comic-Con

Laika's Wildwood, an oasis of animated calm in the heart of the Hard Rock at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Laika’s Wildwood transforms the Hard Rock at San Diego Comic-Con into The Forest is Calling Portal Experience.

The immersive Laika’s Wildwood activation lets fans enter the enchanted forest and discover their Wildwood faction.

Visitors can spot story Easter eggs, get a personalized digital photo, and take home a collectible Wildwood pin.

After San Diego Comic-Con, Laika’s Wildwood portal experience will tour North America before the October release.

The stop-motion studio Laika returns to San Diego Comic-Con this week, offering up an immersive experience inspired by its upcoming animated film Wildwood, which follows Prue and her classmate Curtis Mehlberg as they journey into an enchanted forest outside Portland to rescue Prue's infant brother, Mac. And at San Diego Comic-Con, that means the outside of the Hard Rock Hotel has transformed into The Forest is Calling Portal Experience, running until the end of the show on Sunday. But it's not just for San Diego, this event will go on a nationwide tour ahead of Wildwood's cinematic release on the 23rd of October.

"The experience is designed as the first physical realisation of the world of Wildwood, inviting visitors to step into the mysterious Impassable Wilderness. Guests will enter through the Wildwood Sigil, a magical symbol that serves as the gateway into the experience, before exploring a lush forest environment filled with towering evergreens, ivy, ambient sounds, and hidden artefacts pulled from the film. Along the way, fans will spot Prue McKeel's bicycle abandoned at the forest's edge, Baby Mac's wagon, and other Easter eggs inspired by the story. They'll also take part in an interactive journey to discover which Wildwood faction they belong to, culminating in a personalized digital photo and a collectible keepsake to take home. The experience was co-designed by Wildwood art director Matt Maldonado and Portland-based agency KAMP Grizzly, with every scenic element individually textured, painted, and handcrafted to reflect LAIKA's signature filmmaking style. After Comic-Con, additional "portals" will begin appearing in cities across North America before the film arrives in theatres this fall."

Doc Ray, who went to the Laika's Wildwood actovbation tells us "Laika photos for small onsite. Essentially a photo booth with a nice pin as swag. Corporate folks are extremely nice."

Doc Ray's brother, Carlos Bracamontes, was also happy to take a few more pics of the event. Thank you, Carlos!

And Friend of Bleeding Cool Jessie Rusu also turned up, telling s us, "The Wildwoods activation is a cute Photo Booth outside the Hard Rock that takes you inside the world of Wildwoods. After you take your photo, you get a pin. "

And then you flip it on eBay…

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